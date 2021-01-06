Ipswich Town still working to tie Baggott down to pro deal despite interest from Premier League

Published: 2:28 PM January 6, 2021 Updated: 2:34 PM January 6, 2021

Ipswich Town remain hopeful they can tie young defender Elkan Baggott down to a professional contract despite reported interest from the Premier League.

Baggott, an international with Indonesia’s Under 19s, looked calm and assured during his professional debut in October, when he helped Town keep a clean sheet in their 1-0 EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham.

He’s since trained with the Town first-team on a number of occasions and was part of the senior squad at Plymouth in December, without adding to his one appearance to date.

The club have always been hopeful Baggott would be the next academy graduate to sign full-time but, such is his growing reputation and the fact he’s garnered huge attention in Indonesia, a number of clubs higher up the food chain are understood to have shown interest over the course of the last few weeks.

Leeds and West Ham are said to be among them but, contrary to national reports linking the two sides with Baggott, the teenager is not thought to have turned down a contract offer and discussions are ongoing.

The Blues are understood to remain confident a deal will be done, with Baggott and his representatives currently considering the contract offer from the club.

The 6ft 4inch defender, who has a background in athletics, is currently in the second of a three-year scholarship at the club’s academy and remains tied with the Blues for a further season beyond this one.

As well as taking his first steps with the first-team, Baggott has been a key part of the Town Under 18 side which has reached round four of the FA Youth Cup.

Baggott, born in Thailand to an English father and an Indonesian mother, was called up to Indonesia’s Under 19 squad for the first time earlier this season and has spoken of his desire to represent the country at senior level.



