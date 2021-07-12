Town closing in on deal for striker Pigott

Exclusive

Ipswich Town are closing in on a deal to sign former AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott, we understand.

The 27-year-old is a free agent after leaving AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season, having scored a total of 31 goals over his last two campaigns with the Dons.

He caught the eye as Wimbledon beat Ipswich 3-0 at Plough Lane in April, before the 6ft 2in striker missed a penalty at Portman Road in the return meeting between the two sides.

It’s understood a deal is close, with the striker likely to become Town’s seventh signing of the summer.

Luton, Bristol City and Sunderland have all been linked with a move for Pigott this summer, after he made the 'toughest decision of his career' to leave Wimbledon at the end of the season.

“This has been the toughest decision of my career and I’ve decided that I will be looking for a new challenge," Pigott said in an interview with the Dons' club website.

He has been training with his former club, though, with the striker keen to keep fit in order to ready himself for his next challenge.

"Joe is training with us – he wants to keep himself fit," Dons boss Mark Robinson said recently. "He asked if he could train with us and I had absolutely no issues.

"Some people might think that is a bit bizarre, but he scored 60 goals for us and was a huge part of keeping is up for three seasons. He is part of the family.

"As long as he turns up and gives everything, which he does, then I see absolutely no issue. I’m more than happy to help him on that journey.

"To have that quality in and around for pre-season is a no-brainer. It is purely just doing him a favour to keep him fit and sharp."

Pigott scored a total of 54 goals in 157 matches for the Dons, since joining the club in January of 2018 from non-league Maidstone.

Prior to that, the frontman had been on the books of Cambridge, having come through the Charlton youth system and spending time on loan from the Addicks to the likes of Gillingham, Newport, Southend and Luton.