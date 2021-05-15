News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More semi-final heartache for Ipswich Town's U18s

Mike Bacon

Published: 7:00 PM May 15, 2021    Updated: 7:07 PM May 15, 2021
Double semi-final heartache for Adem Atay and his U18s - Credit: Ross Halls

Just three days after suffering FA Youth Cup heartache to Liverpool in one semi-final, Ipswich's U18s were beaten in another semi-final today.

It was in the Professional Development League Two play-off at Wigan - Adem Atay's young side lost 1-2 after extra-time.

Wigan, who finished top of PDL2 North, went ahead via Tom Costello in only the second minute.

The Blues, who finished second in PDL2 South, hit back four minutes after the break through Gerard Buabo.

The scoreline remained level at full-time but the Lancastrians won it in extra-time when Harry McHugh netted a 107th-minute penalty. Wigan will now play either Charlton or Birmingham City in the final.

Meanwhile, Town's U23s play Sheffield United away in their play-off semi-final on Monday.

U18s: Ridd, Cutbush, Stewart, Baggott, Armin, Alexander (c), Humphreys, Gibbs, Ward, Buabo, Bello. Subs: Bradshaw, Nwabueze, Chirewa, Agbaje, Jackson.

Football
Suffolk

