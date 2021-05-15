More semi-final heartache for Ipswich Town's U18s
- Credit: Ross Halls
Just three days after suffering FA Youth Cup heartache to Liverpool in one semi-final, Ipswich's U18s were beaten in another semi-final today.
It was in the Professional Development League Two play-off at Wigan - Adem Atay's young side lost 1-2 after extra-time.
Wigan, who finished top of PDL2 North, went ahead via Tom Costello in only the second minute.
The Blues, who finished second in PDL2 South, hit back four minutes after the break through Gerard Buabo.
The scoreline remained level at full-time but the Lancastrians won it in extra-time when Harry McHugh netted a 107th-minute penalty. Wigan will now play either Charlton or Birmingham City in the final.
Meanwhile, Town's U23s play Sheffield United away in their play-off semi-final on Monday.
U18s: Ridd, Cutbush, Stewart, Baggott, Armin, Alexander (c), Humphreys, Gibbs, Ward, Buabo, Bello. Subs: Bradshaw, Nwabueze, Chirewa, Agbaje, Jackson.
Most Read
- 1 Boss who boasted of lavish lifestyle is bankrupt with £100k debts
- 2 Felixstowe beach hut goes on sale for record price
- 3 Woman's body found in village home
- 4 Indian Covid variant being monitored in Suffolk after one case confirmed
- 5 History of the Cook cull - a look back at his busy transfer windows with Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan
- 6 A14 delays as police deal with incident near Orwell Bridge
- 7 Couple were found 'slumped over' on their sofa, inquest hears
- 8 A14 re-opens after medical emergency
- 9 ‘Demolition Man’ Cook tells vast majority of Ipswich Town squad to find new clubs
- 10 Mum-of-four with 'beautiful soul' dies after collapsing in the street