Meet Town's opponents: AFC Wimbledon on a high with Arsenal test ahead

Published: 5:15 AM August 28, 2021

Ipswich Town entertain AFC Wimbledon this afternoon hoping to get their first win of the season. MIKE BACON takes a look at the Dons.

Bristol Rovers' Sam Nicholson (left) and AFC Wimbledon's Anthony Hartigan battle for the ball. Hartigan got the late winner at Northampton midweek. - Credit: PA

EXCITING TIMES FOR DONS

It's been an exciting start to the season for AFC Wimbledon fans.

In the league, they have started steadily with a win, two draws and just one defeat. But it's been the Carabao Cup that has got pulses racing in south London.

After a 95th-minute winner at Northampton in midweek in the second round of the competition, the Dons then drew Arsenal, away at the Emirates, in the third round.

Dons' assistant coach Rob Tuvey said: “There’s real excitement for everyone in the building and we can’t wait for it to come around.

“I went to watch Wimbledon play Arsenal back in the day, and I have fond memories of matches against them. I’m sure that it’s a game our younger generation will be really excited about, but the older generation can also lean on the experiences they had against Arsenal in the past as well."

Joe Pigott scored 54 goals in three-and-a-half seasons for AFC Wimbledon as the London club repeatedly beat the League One drop. - Credit: PA

PRAISE FOR 'THE PIG'

Ipswich Town's new striker, Joe Pigott made a huge impression at AFC Wimbledon during his three years at Plough Lane.

And he is still revered as one of the club's best-ever strikers, as Tuvey explained.

“I think Joe is definitely up there (with Wimbledon’s best strikers) if you look at the service he gave to the club, both on and off the pitch. He was a massive part of our dressing room last year and hopefully the Wimbledon fans will give him a great reception on Saturday."

Pigott scored 54 goals in more than 150 games for Wimbledon in all competitions.

MEET THE GAFFER

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson certainly has the club running through his veins.

The 56-year-old has been with the Dons since 2004 which, bearing in mind the club was only formed in 2002, means he has been part of the set up since the club's non-league days, as they rose through the leagues.

Robinson was appointed Interim Manager in January and a month later was appointed head coach.

He holds a UEFA A coaching licence, and has served the Club as Head of Youth, Centre of Excellence Manager, Academy Manager, Lead Professional Phase Coach and Loan Manager, First Team Coach, Interim Manager of the first team and now Head Coach.

Ipswich keeper David Cornell saves a Joe Pigott penalty the last time the two side's met. - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

THE LAST TIME

Blues goalkeeper David Cornell saved Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott's penalty to end the visiting side's run of four successive wins back in April during a drab 0-0 draw at Portman Road.

Cornell made a double stop along with a series of other fine diving efforts to keep the visitors at bay.

The result helped Wimbledon to further secure their status and at the same time left Ipswich without a goal in six games. They have then clocked up 10 hours without finding the back of the net.

Town are favourites for the tie with the bookies. - Credit: PA

THE ODDS

Despite the fact Town haven't actually won a league match so far this season, the bookies continue to back them to break that duck. Town are favourites for this one today.

Town win: Evens: AFC Wimbledon win: 14/5. Draw 23/10

Haydon the Womble, AFC Wimbledon's mascot entertains the crowd. - Credit: PA

DID YOU KNOW?

Haydon is the mascot of AFC Wimbledon. Named after Haydons Road, the nearest railway station to both Wimbledon's original home ground, Plough Lane and the current Plough Lane, Haydon made his debut in August 2006. He has almost 4,000 followers on Twitter!