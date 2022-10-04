Ipswich Town 3-0 Cambridge United: Three late strikes give dominant Blues victory

Match Report

Ipswich Town made it back-to-back home wins in the space of four days, with three late goals from substitutes Tyreece John-Jules and a double from Kyle Edwards, at Portman Road.

Both players came off the bench in the 65th minute to turn the game in Town's favour, John-Jules netting in the 72nd minute, before Edwards scored in the 75th and 86th minutes. It was some finale from the Blues who had dominated proceedings, but had been unable to break down an organised Cambridge outfit up to that point.

The win kept Town in second place in the League One table after Plymouth netted a late winner to defeat Sheffield Wednesday at Home Park.

However, back at Portman Road, Town were doing their business and now enjoy a four-point gap over third-placed Sheffield Wednesday, with Town heading to Morecambe on Saturday.

It was no more than Town deserved. They dominated possession and once again had a bench full of talent to break the deadlock.

Freddie Ladapo heads towards goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

An incident on the Orwell Bridge earlier in the afternoon had seen severe traffic congestion build up in and around Ipswich, so the kick-off was put back to 8pm.

It was a cool, but dry evening, perfect for football.

Kieran McKenna made two changes to his starting line-up from the Ipswich side that beat Portsmouth on Saturday, Dominic Ball making his full league debut, in place of Lee Evans, while Freddie Ladapo, who scored on Saturday, replaced Tyreece John-Jules.

Meanwhile, Cambridge boss Mark Bonner named four changes to his side that lost 0-2 to Derby on Saturday. There was no starting place for former Town man Jack Lankester. He started on the bench.

Conor Chaplin with a free-kick that was comfortably saved. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

There was another good crowd in Portman Road and there was a minute's silence prior to kick-off in memory of those who lost their lives in the stadium disaster in Malang, Indonesia on Saturday - a silence impeccably observed.

Town kicked off attacking the South Stand and were on the front foot immediately, getting the crowd behind them, Marcus Harness playing Ladapo through, but he was just offside.

Luke Woolfenden put Wes Burns through down the right on eight minutes, but the Welsh international tripped as he went to cross as Town enjoyed the majority of the possession, with the visitors looking to hit Town on the break.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna on the touchline. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Burns' cross into the box was cleared as the Blues continued to prod and probe, Ladapo getting to the byline from Conor Chaplin's clever ball, but pulling it back to an amber shirt.

In the 18th minute Cambridge's Jubril Okedina let fly from 20 yards after Leif Davis slipped when looking to pick up a Christian Walton pass out from the back, and a minute later Town were awarded a free-kick 25 yards out after Chaplin was fouled.

Chaplin took the free-kick and hit it well, but straight at Dimitar Mitov in the visitors' goal.

Okedina whipped in a fine cross that Town cleared for a throw and the lively James Brophy won the U's a free-kick in a good position, which was quickly taken, Brophy crossing to Sam Smith, who fired over.

Ipswich keeper Christian Walton looks for options. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Town were having to be patient against a well-organised Cambridge side and Burns cross was headed just wide by Ladapo on 30 minutes and three minutes later Davis, arriving at the back post saw his header from a Burns cross saved by Mitov.

Ipswich were pressing strongly but just couldn't find that final killer ball.

Cambridge won a corner that Walton caught cleanly and two minutes later Harness put in a delicious cross across the six-yard box, but there was no blue shirt on hand to tap home. Harness was involved again as Burns's cross was hit into the side-netting by Chaplin.

As the game headed towards the interval Harness broke and laid the ball off to Ladapo, but he couldn't get a shot away, then Burns' cross was cleared for another Town corner, that came to nothing, as a goalless half came to an end.

Sam Morsy fires in the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

There were no changes to either side at the break and the game began in the same manner, Town probing, although Liam O'Neill shot wide after a Cambridge free-kick fell to him 25 yards out.

However, it was Town who were doing most of the attacking as they looked to break the deadlock, although it was starting to become a tad frustrating an evening for the home crowd as the hour mark passed.

McKenna made a triple substitution on 66 minutes, Evans, John-Jules and Kyle Edwards, coming on for Ball, Chaplin and Burns.

Evans was immediately in the game, but his first-time cross lacked height and was easily cleared.

But Town eventually broke the deadlock in the 71st-minute. Harness got to the by-line and his cross was deflected high over Mitov in the home goal, John-Jules at the back post had the easy task of poking high into the roof of the net.

The relief was tangible inside Portman Road and even more so four minutes later as Town added a second. Edwards, out on the right-hand side of the pitch, cut in on his left foot and put in a cross that sailed over Mitov and suddenly Town looked home and dry.

The atmosphere in the stadium was now fever-pitch as the home fans rejoiced, McKenna's two substitutions proving Cambridge's undoing.

Kayden Jackson replaced Ladapo as Cambridge brought on Lakester for O'Neill and then Kane Vincent-Young replaced Davis.

Jackson cut the ball back for Morsy to take aim and hit the post as Town ended the game on a real high.

It was all Town now and Edwards made it three in the 86th-minute, John-Jules shot, flying out to Edwards who came in apace to stab home from 12 yards. It was a super finish as Town fans rose as one to applaud their team at the final whistle.

Fans in the fanzone ahead of the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

IPSWICH TOWN (4-2-3-1): Walton; Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis (Vincent-Young 84); Ball (Evans 66), Morsy (cpt); Burns (Edwards 66), Chaplin (John-Jules 66), Harness; Ladapo (Jackson 79).

Subs: Hladky, Keogh.

Booked: John-Jules (90+).

CAMBRIDGE UNITED (4-2-3-1): Mitov; Okedina, Taylor (cpt), Jones, Williams; Digby (cpt), O'Neill (Lankester 79); Knibbs, May, Brophy; Smith (Okenabirhie 83).

Subs: Mannion, Rossi, Janneh, Simper, Worman.

Referee: Robert Lewis.

Attendance: 26,414 (1,745).