Town sign Portsmouth attacker Harness as Pigott moves to Fratton Park on loan

Breaking

Ipswich Town have signed Portsmouth attacker Marcus Harness as part of a deal which sends striker Joe Pigott to Fratton Park on loan.

Harness moves to Portman Road on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee, which includes a club extension option, having netted 31 goals during a productive three-year stay at Pompey.

He was entering the final year of his deal on the south coast, with the Blues understood to have beaten off interest from both Blackpool and Swansea to land a player who has been one of League One’s most threatening in recent seasons.

The 26-year-old, formerly of Burton Albion, has primarily been a right-winger at Portsmouth but can play anywhere across the front three, meaning he can offer cover for Wes Burns or be considered for roles either as a central attacking midfielder or play off the left flank.

Marcus Harness has joined Ipswich Town from Portsmouth - Credit: ITFC

His arrival comes as Pigott heads the other way, moving to Portsmouth on loan following a difficult first season in Suffolk which saw him net three goals in 29 appearances.

“It’s been a somewhat stressful day but I am so excited and happy to be here now,” Harness said, after completing his Town move.

“This is an exciting project here and I think there are good things to come. I’m so pleased to be a part of it.

“I was sold instantly when I spoke to the manager. I love the way he wants to play and I think I can be a good fit here. I look forward to showing what I can do.

“Wherever I play I will give my best and I think I can help the team.”

Town boss Kieran McKenna added: “Marcus is a good fit for the team and a good fit for the club.

“He has good experience in the league but is also coming into his prime and he wants to continue to improve and get himself to the next level.

“Marcus fits our style of play and is a strong player in a number of different positions and different roles. He is a versatile attacker who has been very effective in the league in terms of goals and assists.

“He can be a very good addition for us.”

Harness will not be involved in Town's London double-header tomorrow, when they take on Crystal Palace and Wimbledon, but could feature when the Blues return to the capital next weekend to take on Millwall.

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

*Known 12-month extension option.

SEASON-LONG LOANS

John-Jules

2022

Hughes (end of year)

2023

Vincent-Young*, Donacien*, Aluko, Ndaba*, Penney*, Simpson, Chirewa, Morris, Agbaje*, Ridd*, Bradshaw*, Nwabueze*, Hayes, Armin*

2024

Walton*, Hladky, Burgess*, Edwards*, Morsy, Evans, Harper*, El Mizouni*, Chaplin, Pigott, Jackson, Ball, Leigh, Stewart

2025

Edmundson, Burns, Woolfenden, Ladapo, Humphreys, Baggott*, Harness*