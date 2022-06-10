Community arm rebranded as 'Ipswich Town Foundation'

Ipswich Town have rebranded their 'Community Trust' as the 'Ipswich Town Foundation'. - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town has announced that its 'Community Trust' is to be renamed the 'Ipswich Town Foundation'.

Serving as the club’s charitable arm, the Trust was relaunched in September 2019 with a focus on delivering a range of initiatives to the local community.





Since then it has expanded considerably, with almost 30 full-time staff compared to just three when it returned under three years ago.

It now engages with around 7,000 children and vulnerable adults each week, while a board of 12 trustees - including first team player Conor Chaplin and club legend Matt Holland - help to 'drive standards and maintain the vision'.





Jason Curtis, the club's head of community, said: "It was a unanimous vote from all of the Trustees.

🎥 "The Foundation, as the Trust did, will sit at the forefront of everything that we do."



Mark Ashton on the rebranding to @ITFCFoundation.



👇 #itfc pic.twitter.com/TPJnqxqBJz — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) June 10, 2022





"We feel that it is a name that modernises us, will increase exposure, and create lots more interest in the Foundation moving forwards.

"I think it will open a lot more doors for us."

Town CEO Mark Ashton added: "The club’s Community Trust was relaunched around three years ago and the team have completed some fantastic work.

"What we would like to do now is take it to the next stage. Moving to Foundation status allows us to deliver a far more diverse programme of activities and engage with far more people in our local community.

"The Foundation, as the Trust did, will sit at the forefront of everything that we do."