Community arm rebranded as 'Ipswich Town Foundation'
- Credit: ITFC
Ipswich Town has announced that its 'Community Trust' is to be renamed the 'Ipswich Town Foundation'.
Serving as the club’s charitable arm, the Trust was relaunched in September 2019 with a focus on delivering a range of initiatives to the local community.
Since then it has expanded considerably, with almost 30 full-time staff compared to just three when it returned under three years ago.
It now engages with around 7,000 children and vulnerable adults each week, while a board of 12 trustees - including first team player Conor Chaplin and club legend Matt Holland - help to 'drive standards and maintain the vision'.
Jason Curtis, the club's head of community, said: "It was a unanimous vote from all of the Trustees.
"We feel that it is a name that modernises us, will increase exposure, and create lots more interest in the Foundation moving forwards.
"I think it will open a lot more doors for us."
Town CEO Mark Ashton added: "The club’s Community Trust was relaunched around three years ago and the team have completed some fantastic work.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk’s hottest new place for brunch
- 2 Suffolk customers' 'despair' at EVRi deliveries after waiting months for parcels
- 3 Suffolk hotel's restaurant named one of the best seaside diners in the UK
- 4 'I wasn't having it!' - Stewart recounts Chambers tunnel spat after joining Yeovil
- 5 Suffolk glamping site named in Times guide of 'amazing' places to stay
- 6 Boy 'beat the living daylights' out of man he found in bed with his sister
- 7 Discover this hidden foodie paradise...in the heart of the Suffolk countryside
- 8 Middy rail line to be doubled in length this winter
- 9 Armed forces minister 'sorry' over paratroopers' alleged orgy at barracks
- 10 Man in 50s recovering after suffering serious head injuries in crash
"What we would like to do now is take it to the next stage. Moving to Foundation status allows us to deliver a far more diverse programme of activities and engage with far more people in our local community.
"The Foundation, as the Trust did, will sit at the forefront of everything that we do."