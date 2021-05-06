Ed Sheeran to be Ipswich Town shirt sponsor for 2021/22

Published: 11:28 AM May 6, 2021 Updated: 12:30 PM May 6, 2021

Ipswich Town have announced that Suffolk music superstar Ed Sheeran will sponsor the club's shirts for 2021/22.

The logo which will be printed on the yet to be revealed kits includes the symbols +, x and % - the titles of Sheeran's first three albums - as well as minus and equals symbols, above the word 'tour'.

Sheeran grew up in Framlingham, ended his record-breaking global Divide tour at Chantry Park, Ipswich in August 2019 and has watched many games at Portman Road in recent years.

Ed Sheeran is sponsoring Ipswich Town's kits for 2021/22 - this is the logo that has been revealed today. - Credit: ITFC

In a press release, he says: “The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support.

“I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I’m looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again.

“With the new owners from the US coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself. Hopefully we can stop being sloightly on the huh!”

"But what does that logo on the front of the shirt mean? All will be revealed in time.”

How Ipswich Town's current shirt would look with the new Ed Sheeran sponsorship logo - Credit: ITFC/Andy Warren

The club writes: "He’s an era-defining artist who has netted an array of accolades across his recorded music and live performances. He even holds the official record for the most-attended tour of all-time.

"He’s a favourite son of Suffolk and a Town fan. It’s Ed Sheeran, of course, and he’s the new shirt sponsor of the club’s men’s and women’s first-teams.

"The music icon, who ended his Divide tour in his hometown in front of 160,000 people over four nights at Chantry Park in August 2019, has agreed an initial one year deal with Blues."

Suffolk music superstar Ed Sheeran will be sponsoring Ipswich Town's kits for 2021/22. Photo: Contributed - Credit: Ed Sheeran

Town’s director of sales, Rosie Richardson, added: “We are obviously thrilled that Ed has agreed to become our shirt sponsor next season.

“I have worked with Ed and his management team on various initiatives over the years and welcomed Ed and his guests to Portman Road for many games. He has shown his support for his hometown in lots of ways and this is another example of that.

“We look forward to seeing Ed - and every other supporter - back at Portman Road next season.”

Pre-orders for the new home shirt are expected to start from early June.

Ed Sheeran watching Ipswich Town versus AFC Wimbledon at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Back in 2019, the club released a one-off club shirt with the Divide tour logo on the front.

Richardson explains: "We have been collaborating with Ed and his management team on this for a little while, so it's great to finally be able to reveal the best kept secret!"

On the value of the deal, she added: "It's a significant investment and those monies will help with the running of the club."

Asked if there was potential for Sheeran to play a concert at Portman Road at some stage, Richardson would only say: Watch this space!"

Town’s deal with the Rank Group, the company behind Magical Vegas, expires this summer. The Magical Vegas logo replaced the Marcus Evans Group on Ipswich shirts for the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons, before Rank gifted the final year of their sponsorship deal to the Carers Trust charity.

Ed Sheeran enjoying a game at Portman Road in August 2019. Picture: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller



