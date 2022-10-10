Town's Ed Sheeran-designed third shirt flying off shelves again

News

Ipswich Town’s hugely popular black third kit is flying off the shelves once again.

With 7,000 shirts already sold during an extremely busy pre-order period, around 1,500 have already been snapped up since the shirt went on general sale this morning.

Several sizes have already sold out again, with the club saying adult sizes are now only available in small, medium and large from the current batch, with 5,000 shirts available at the start of the day.

Town have yet to wear the shirt, designed in collaboration with Ed Sheeran, in competitive action but it’s understood it is likely to make its debut in the coming weeks.

The blackout third shirt has already sold more than the club’s home and away shirts combined for during the 2020/21 season – a season in which the home kit paid tribute to the Blues’ 1981 UEFA Cup-winning side as football was played behind-closed-doors due to the Covid pandemic.

Town are due to announce details of a second pre-order window, meaning all supporters can guarantee themselves a shirt before the end of the season.

The Blues’ partnership with Umbro, which began this season, has proved to be extremely popular, with the blue home, red and black away and black third shirts all resulting in record sales.

"I think we’ve ended up with three really unique and strong kits," Paul Macro, the club’s head of retail operations said.

"They are all, at this moment, record selling shirts. We’ve never had sales like this before.

"It is a really scary challenge to see what we can do next year to try and top them, but we’re working on that now."