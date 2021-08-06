Town closing in on deals for Portsmouth's Jacobs and young Villa star Barry

Exclusive

Published: 9:36 AM August 6, 2021 Updated: 10:18 AM August 6, 2021

Ipswich Town are closing in on deals for Louie Barry and Michael Jacobs - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are closing in on the signing of Portsmouth attacker Michael Jacobs and Aston Villa's Louie Barry, we understand.

The Blues have been in touch with Paul Cook’s former Wigan player, Jacobs, throughout the summer and now have an agreement in place with Portsmouth. There are a number of formalities to complete before the deal is done, including a medical for a player who missed spells last season through injury.

Jacobs, 29, can play wide or through the middle as a No.10 and will add much-needed depth to Cook's squad.

Town are also close to signing teenager Louie Barry on loan from Aston Villa, who was previously on the books of Barcelona. Town's move for Barry was first reported by Birmingham Live, who say Town have beaten off competition

The signing of Barry, who operates largely as a central attacker, but can play wide is likely to be completed today, while the acquisition of Jacobs may take a little longer.

Barry has been involved with Villa's first-team during pre-season on the back of an impressive campaign which saw him score 20 goals in the 26 games he played across various age groups.

He joined Villa from Barcelona 18 months ago, having previously been at West Brom before moving to Spain.