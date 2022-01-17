Town closing in on full-time deal for keeper Walton

Ipswich Town are closing in on a deal to sign Christian Walton from Brighton on a permanent basis, we understand.

The Blues have been looking to make the goalkeeper’s switch to Portman Road a full-time one for several weeks, but faced losing him after his parent club activated a recall clause in his temporary move.

But negotiations have continued over the weekend and the two parties are now close to completing a move, with a number of finalities to tie up in the coming hours.

The move could be complete as soon as today, with the Blues likely to pay a small transfer fee to acquire a keeper who has impressed during the first half of the season.

He was due to return to Brighton after the weekend loss at Bolton but, with the move in the works, remained with the Blues and is in the process of completing a full-time.

“I don’t have a gut feeling on it and I’ve not spoken to the club today about it,” Kieran McKenna said, discussing Walton over the weekend.

“The last time I heard, the club was working on it and they were positive a good solution would be met with it with Brighton. I’ve not been updated any more so we’re still hopeful of getting something done.

“He’s had a seven-day period with us after the recall and I know the club have had some good dialogue with Brighton this week.

“We’re working hard to make sure he’s with us for the rest of the year.”