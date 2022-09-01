Breaking
Camara becomes Town's ninth signing as midfielder joins from Plymouth
- Credit: Pagepix
Ipswich Town have completed their ninth signing of the summer with the addition of Panutche Kamara from Plymouth Argyle.
The 25-year-old joins the Blues on a two-year deal for a fee in the region of £500,000, with Town holding the option to extend his stay by a further year.
Camara has not played for Plymouth this season due to a groin injury but, when fit, can operate as a holding midfielder, a box-to-box player and also as a No.10.
The midfielder had been made available for transfer by Argyle after rejected fresh terms at the end of last season, with Camara in the final 12 months of his contract at Home Park.
“This is a great opportunity for me,” Camara said.
“Everything has come about very quickly, but it was really good to speak to the manager and I appreciate how he wants me here.
“He told me good things about the team and he knows what I can bring to the squad. I have enjoyed my time in English football but I am looking forward to this next step.
“I am so happy to be here. I can’t wait to get started and meet the fans, as well as everyone that is part of the club.”
Camara will wear the No.28 shirt at Ipswich.