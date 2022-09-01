News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Camara becomes Town's ninth signing as midfielder joins from Plymouth

Andy Warren

Published: 7:00 PM September 1, 2022
Updated: 7:06 PM September 1, 2022
Panutche Camara has joined Ipswich Town from Plymouth Argyle

Panutche Camara has joined Ipswich Town from Plymouth Argyle - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town have completed their ninth signing of the summer with the addition of Panutche Kamara from Plymouth Argyle.

The 25-year-old joins the Blues on a two-year deal for a fee in the region of £500,000, with Town holding the option to extend his stay by a further year.

Camara has not played for Plymouth this season due to a groin injury but, when fit, can operate as a holding midfielder, a box-to-box player and also as a No.10.

Ipswich Town's ninth summer signing Panutche Camara, pictured with CEO Mark Ashton

Ipswich Town's ninth summer signing, pictured with CEO Mark Ashton - Credit: Pagepix

The midfielder had been made available for transfer by Argyle after rejected fresh terms at the end of last season, with Camara in the final 12 months of his contract at Home Park.

“This is a great opportunity for me,” Camara said.

“Everything has come about very quickly, but it was really good to speak to the manager and I appreciate how he wants me here.

“He told me good things about the team and he knows what I can bring to the squad. I have enjoyed my time in English football but I am looking forward to this next step.

“I am so happy to be here. I can’t wait to get started and meet the fans, as well as everyone that is part of the club.”

Camara will wear the No.28 shirt at Ipswich.

