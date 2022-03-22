News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Date changes for Town's two Easter games

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:07 PM March 22, 2022
Town players ahead of the game.

Ipswich Town's games with Rotherham and Wigan have been rearranged - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town’s two Easter fixtures have been rearranged. 

The Blues are due to face promotion-chasing Rotherham and Wigan over the Easter period, with the games originally scheduled for Good Friday (April 15) and then the Bank Holiday Monday (April 18). 

These have been changed, though, with Ipswich now facing Rotherham in a televised game on Saturday, April 16 instead. 

The game will now kick-off at 12.30pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports. 

As a result, the game with Wigan will also move to Tuesday, April 19, with a 7.45pm kick-off. 

