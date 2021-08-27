'I think he's done well' - Cook on decision to give Ndaba new deal

Published: 8:58 AM August 27, 2021 Updated: 9:11 AM August 27, 2021

Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The Irishman’s deal was due to expire at the end of this season but the Blues have now tied him down to the summer of 2023, with the club holding the option to extend his stay for a further year.

Ndaba was loaned out to Salford City last weekend, making his debut against Swindon on Saturday, but now has been given a vote of confidence by boss Paul Cook following another summer involved with the Ipswich first-team.

Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba has joined Salford City on loan. - Credit: Salford City FC

“Left-footed centre halves bring natural balance and he’s aggressive, wants to engage and have contact,” manager Paul Cook said.

“He’s still learning the game tactically and how teams can suck you out of positions but I think he’s done well, especially against Newport at home.

“A loan (to Salford) is good for him and it’s good for us because we can watch him play and gauge his progress and hopefully he can go there and sustain league football.”

Ndaba has so far made five appearances for the Ipswich first-team, after making his debut last August, and spend a productive spell on loan in Scotland with Ayr to end last season.

Salford host Newport County this weekend.