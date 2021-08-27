News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'I think he's done well' - Cook on decision to give Ndaba new deal

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 8:58 AM August 27, 2021    Updated: 9:11 AM August 27, 2021
Corrie Ndaba at Dartford

Corrie Ndaba has signed a new deal with Ipswich Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba has signed a new two-year contract with the club. 

The Irishman’s deal was due to expire at the end of this season but the Blues have now tied him down to the summer of 2023, with the club holding the option to extend his stay for a further year. 

Ndaba was loaned out to Salford City last weekend, making his debut against Swindon on Saturday, but now has been given a vote of confidence by boss Paul Cook following another summer involved with the Ipswich first-team. 

Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba has joined Salford City on loan.

Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba has joined Salford City on loan. - Credit: Salford City FC

“Left-footed centre halves bring natural balance and he’s aggressive, wants to engage and have contact,” manager Paul Cook said. 

“He’s still learning the game tactically and how teams can suck you out of positions but I think he’s done well, especially against Newport at home. 

“A loan (to Salford) is good for him and it’s good for us because we can watch him play and gauge his progress and hopefully he can go there and sustain league football.” 

Ndaba has so far made five appearances for the Ipswich first-team, after making his debut last August, and spend a productive spell on loan in Scotland with Ayr to end last season. 

Most Read

  1. 1 When can you see the Red Arrows over Suffolk and Essex tomorrow?
  2. 2 Man in his 40s fighting for his life after stabbing
  3. 3 5 celebrities other than Ed Sheeran who support Ipswich Town
  1. 4 Grain spillage causes hazard on busy road
  2. 5 Dine and dash 'adds insult to injury' for Suffolk's hospitality firms
  3. 6 Will you see the Red Arrows fly across Suffolk today?
  4. 7 Sudden spike in Covid cases in Suffolk with 76 patients now in hospital
  5. 8 Everything to expect at Clacton's 150th anniversary air show
  6. 9 Lorry with 'inappropriate load' pulled over on A14
  7. 10 Developers snap up land for 8,700 new homes

Salford host Newport County this weekend. 

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The accident took place outside West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Warning as A&E sees record number of patients

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Mark Ashton and Paul Cook have been busy in the transfer market this summer

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Three positions Town could look to strengthen before transfer window closes

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Armando Dobra in action after coming on in the secon half of the game.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Clubs keen on Dobra move if Town sanction loan exit

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Crystal Palace's Connor Wickham arrives for the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampt

Football

Former Town striker Wickham on trial with Championship club

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon