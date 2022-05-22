Ipswich Town installed as early League One title favourites

Ipswich Town, led by boss Kieran McKenna and captain Sam Morsy, have been installed as the early League One promotion favourites for 2022/23. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town have been installed as the early League One title favourites ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Following Sunderland's Play-Off Final win against Wycombe at Wembley yesterday we now know 23 of the 24 teams who will make up the division next season.

Peterborough, Derby County and Barnsley have come down from the Championship, while Forest Green Rovers, Exeter City and Bristol Rovers were promoted automatically from League Two.

The winners of next Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final between Mansfield Town and Port Vale will join them in the third-tier.

Sunderland's four-year stay in League One is over following a Play-Off Final win against Wycombe. - Credit: PA

Wigan, Rotherham and Sunderland have gone up to the Championship, while Gillingham, Doncaster, AFC Wimbledon and Crewe have gone down to League Two.

Bookmakers SkyBet already have Kieran McKenna's men - who recently finished 11th in the standings - as 11/2 favourites for the title.

Sheffield Wednesday, who finished fourth, are second favourites (6/1) ahead of Derby (9/1) and Barnsley (12/1).

After that, Bolton (14/1), Portsmouth (14/1), MK Dons (16/1), Oxford United (16/1), Peterborough (16/1), Wycombe (16/1), Charlton (18/1) and Plymouth (20/1) follow in the odds.



