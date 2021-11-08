News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Live coverage of Ipswich Town Fans' Forum

Stuart Watson

Published: 6:00 PM November 8, 2021
Town Chiefs Mark Ashton and Michael O'Leary in the stand at Home Park.

Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton (centre) and chairman Michael O'Leary (right) will be taking questions from supporters at Portman Road tonight. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

The second of Ipswich Town's new Fans' Forums takes place at Portman Road tonight (7pm).

The club gave away 120 free tickets for the event on a first come first served basis last week, with those in attendance able to quiz several senior figures in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite.

The evening will be the first opportunity for fans to meet Ed Schwartz, the representative for ORG who own 90% of Gamechanger 20 Ltd, as well as once again having the chance to pose questions to Blues boss Paul Cook, chief executive Mark Ashton and chairman Michael O'Leary.

Here are our live updates from the night.


