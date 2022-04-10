'We just don't kill teams off' - Town fans on frustrating Shrews draw

Video

Cameron Burgess professes his innocence at Shrewsbury. - Credit: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town returned from Shrewsbury with just a point despite largely dominating the game yesterday - here's what fans made of it...

The Blues took an early lead through James Norwood and looked to be heading towards a comfortable win.

But again, their inability to get a second goal while on top cost them, as Cameron Burgess saw red before Shaun Whalley levelled the scores with a screamer late on.

Town remain ninth in League One, eight points off the play-off spots with four games left. They travel to Rotherham next Saturday.

