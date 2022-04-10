News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

'We just don't kill teams off' - Town fans on frustrating Shrews draw

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 11:53 AM April 10, 2022
Cameron Burgess professes his innocence at Shrewsbury.

Cameron Burgess professes his innocence at Shrewsbury. - Credit: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town returned from Shrewsbury with just a point despite largely dominating the game yesterday - here's what fans made of it...

The Blues took an early lead through James Norwood and looked to be heading towards a comfortable win.

But again, their inability to get a second goal while on top cost them, as Cameron Burgess saw red before Shaun Whalley levelled the scores with a screamer late on.

Town remain ninth in League One, eight points off the play-off spots with four games left. They travel to Rotherham next Saturday.

Here's what fans made of the game, speaking to Ross Halls...

And here's what our football writers Stuart Watson and Andy Warren thought about it...


Shrewsbury Town vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Thoroughfare in Woodbridge

Two Suffolk settlements named among the best places to live in the East

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Lansbury Road in Halesworth where knife-wielding masked intruders assaulted people in their own home

Suffolk Constabulary

Knife-wielding masked intruders attack people in their own home

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The team at The Carpenters Arms Great Wilbraham

Food and Drink

Chestnut opens new pub with 'wow factor' glass dining room

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Sweepers have started to clear a path through the deep sand on Felixstowe prom 

Seafront clean-up after high tides cause havoc

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon