Town still working to keep striker Jackson at Portman Road

Ipswich Town remain in contract talks with striker Kayden Jackson, we understand.

The 28-year-old forward’s deal expires in just a few weeks but the Blues have shown a desire to keep him at Portman Road next season.

Jackson was heading to the Portman Road exit before being rejuvenated by manager Kieran McKenna, with the former Accrington man enjoying a run of six starts in seven games in February and March.

That run yielded three goals as he proved himself to be a good fit for McKenna’s system, before he cruelly suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in the 0-0 draw with Portsmouth.

Jackson's season was ended by a hamstring injury in March - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

McKenna praised Jackson heavily following his return to the side and indicated his desire to keep him at the club, with the two parties engaged in positive contract talks which have yet to reach a conclusion.

Jackson, who joined Town from Accrington in 2018 and has scored 21 goals in 118 games for the club, is understand to be open to remaining with the Blues and is settled in Suffolk, but no agreement has been reached yet. The striker is likely to attract interest from elsewhere, too.

“If I’m brutally honest I thought I’d be gone in the last three windows,” Jackson said, discussing his Ipswich future in February.

“A lot has gone on. In the summer I was told I was surplus to requirements and that didn’t work out, but I firmly believe that wherever you are you work hard. I think I’ve done that a few times since I’ve been here.

“I want to be part of things because there’s only one direction this club is going now, thankfully. It hasn’t really looked like that during the few years I’ve been here.

“All I want to do is work under the manager because I know how much he can improve me as a player.”

As things stand, Joe Pigott is the only senior striker under contract for next season, with Macauley Bonne’s loan from QPR coming to an end, James Norwood released and Jackson’s deal expiring.

Kayden Jackson remains in contract talks with Ipswich Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Town are expected to take up their option to extend youngster Tyreece Simpson’s contract, though the academy product has expressed a desire to move on.

Also out of contract this summer are youngsters Bailey Clements, Brett McGavin and Tawanda Chirewa, with decisions regarding their futures still being discussed internally.

Clements and McGavin have been on loan with Stevenage and King’s Lynn respectively, while Chirewa has been a stand-out performer for the Blues’ Under 23s this season.

His deal includes a contract option.