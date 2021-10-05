Matchday Live: Town face Gillingham in the Papa John's Trophy

Live

Published: 5:00 PM October 5, 2021

Ipswich Town are in Papa John's Trophy action against Gillingham this evening - kick-off 7pm.

Town lost their first game in this competition this season, losing out to West Ham’s Under 21s last month, and sit bottom of the group as a result.

But victory tonight would mean the Blues, Gillingham, Colchester and the young Hammers would all sit on three points heading into the final round of matches. Town face Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse and Colchester United next month to round out Group I.

The top two teams in the group qualify so, if Paul Cook’s men are successful tonight, then it’s all to play for.

They could still qualify for the next round, even if they lose tonight and then beat Colchester and improve their goal difference, as long as Gillingham go on and beat West Ham on October 26.

Remember, too, that if the scores are level after 90 minutes of tonight’s 7pm kick-off, each side will get a point and then contest a penalty shootout to decide who gets a second.

You can follow the game live with us right here.