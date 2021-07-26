Town in talks to sign Barnsley forward Chaplin

Exclusive

Published: 9:53 AM July 26, 2021

Ipswich Town are in advanced talks to sign Barnsley forward Conor Chaplin on a permanent deal, we understand.

The 24-year-old - who can play up front, wide left or as a No.10 - has been a Championship regular for the Tykes over the last two seasons, having previously played in League One for Coventry and Portsmouth.

A diminutive player with quick feet, he has scored some spectacular goals in his career, including free-kicks.

He provided four goals and three assists in 34 league appearances last season - 31 of them starts - as the South Yorkshire side finished fifth before losing to Swansea in the play-offs.

When he signed a four-year deal at Oakwell in 2019, chief executive officer Dane Murphy said: "He is a person of high character and in our research we’ve found that he is well-liked in each team he has been a part of."