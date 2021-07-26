News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Exclusive

Town in talks to sign Barnsley forward Chaplin

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 9:53 AM July 26, 2021   
Barnsley's Conor Chaplin celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Cha

Ipswich Town are in talks to sign Barnsley forward Conor Chaplin. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are in advanced talks to sign Barnsley forward Conor Chaplin on a permanent deal, we understand.

The 24-year-old - who can play up front, wide left or as a No.10 - has been a Championship regular for the Tykes over the last two seasons, having previously played in League One for Coventry and Portsmouth.

A diminutive player with quick feet, he has scored some spectacular goals in his career, including free-kicks.

He provided four goals and three assists in 34 league appearances last season - 31 of them starts - as the South Yorkshire side finished fifth before losing to Swansea in the play-offs.

When he signed a four-year deal at Oakwell in 2019, chief executive officer Dane Murphy said: "He is a person of high character and in our research we’ve found that he is well-liked in each team he has been a part of."

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Tompkins challenging Kane Vincent-Young.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Plenty of positives despite Palace defeat

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Berke Bakay, pictured with fellow Ipswich Town co-owner Brett Johnson, has vowed never to sell naming rights to Portman Road

Football

Town co-owner Bakay on future of Portman Road name

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Shotley Peninsula has been voted as one of the best places to live in the east of England. The s

Visit Suffolk

5 places to avoid the crowds in Suffolk this summer

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Roads policing officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision on the B1125 (Dunw

Suffolk Live

Two people injured after car flips over in east Suffolk

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus