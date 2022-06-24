News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town in negotiations with Aberdeen over Hladky sale

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 10:17 AM June 24, 2022
Updated: 11:03 AM June 24, 2022
Vaklav Hladky applauds the travelling support at Cambridge.

Aberdeen are keen to sign Ipswich Town keeper Vaclav Hladky. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town are understood to be in negotiations with Aberdeen over the sale of goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

Football Scotland has reported that The Dons were hoping to sign the Czech on a free transfer, but that Ipswich are asking for £100k for a player who still has two years left on his contract.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that the asking price is higher than that, Aberdeen having just sold full-back Calvin Ramsay for a reported £6.5m.

It's believed that other clubs, in Britain and abroad, have shown interest. 

Hladky played under current Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at St Mirren. He went on to star in League Two for Salford City before moving to Portman Road for an undisclosed fee last summer.

The 31-year-old started 11 of Ipswich's opening 12 League One games, but then lost his place to late August signing Christian Walton. He played just three more times, two of those starts in the Papa Johns Trophy, in 2021/22.

If the price is right, Ipswich will not stand in the way of Hladky moving on in pursuit of regular first team football.

A number of potential replacements have been lined up, with Kilmarnock's Sam Walker - a boyhood Blues fan - understood to be among them.


