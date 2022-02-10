'He's not quite 100%' - Injury news ahead of MK Dons clash

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has given injury updates ahead of Saturday's much-anticipated clash at MK Dons.

It's fourth versus ninth at Stadium MK, with both possession-based sides coming into this match in good form at the start of 2022.

"There are one or two little niggles and knocks, which are usual after a game, but we're hoping that everyone will be fit and available," said McKenna, whose side won 1-0 at Doncaster on Tuesday night.

"We had a very light session today and hopefully everyone can get through the last session tomorrow."

Town will have captain Sam Morsy available again after he served a controversial four-game ban for an off-the-ball incident in the home win against Accrington Stanley.

Sam Morsy (right) is available again for Ipswich Town after serving a four-game ban. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"He's itching to go," said McKenna. "He's been competing like a real warrior here for the last two weeks to be fair, trying to get himself on the winning team in every small sided game in training.

"I'm a fan of training who you play. I want the training to be very competitive and for them to tackle each other, I want it to be intense. Sam's one who leads that for us.

"We've missed Sam from the games but he's been a leader for us in the training sessions over that time."

Tyreeq Bakinson, Tom Carroll and Idris El Mizouni all started games in central midfield during Morsy's absence, while Lee Evans returned to the team in midweek following a three-game groin injury break.

"We have good options there," said McKenna. "That's obviously why we enabled a couple of to leave (Scott Fraser and Rekeem Harper) in January.

Lee Evans is still not '100%' fit following his return from a groin injury, says Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"Sam being back is a big bonus for us, because we did miss him over that spell. Lee (Evans) being back is a big asset to us, he's really important player with good experience, positional sense and know-how for us in the middle of the pitch. He's still managing his niggle a little bit, so he's probably still not quite 100%. We have to see if he's going to be available to play every minute or not.

"Tyreeq has come in and is getting better game-by-game - I'm enjoying seeing his development. Idris did well in his game against Sheffield Wednesday and is more than capable of contributing and, of course, we have Tom Carroll, who has played in the Premier League an dis a high quality footballer.

"So we have different types, different options in midfield. Obviously it's my job to pick whichever two or three I think are right for any given game. The boys respect each other and know each of them has different things to bring."