'We've lost one or two from last week' - Cook reveals fresh injury set-back

Published: 9:38 AM September 24, 2021 Updated: 9:44 AM September 24, 2021

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has revealed that two players who started last weekend's 1-0 win at Lincoln are unavailable to face Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road tomorrow.

Left-back Hayden Coulson limped off in that game with what looked like a groin problem, while keeper Christian Walton and winger Kyle Edwards weren't in the squad due to injuries.

Asked if any of that trio would be available to face the Owls at Portman Road, Cook said: "I'd give you the information if I felt you wouldn't share it - but the reality is you will!

"On the injury front we've got a couple of disappointments and we've got a couple of positives. It is what it is. We just keep ploughing forwards.

"We have lost one, maybe two, from last week's team that won't play tomorrow, which is a tough pill to swallow.

"When the supporters turn up at the stadium and see the team selection, that's not me tinkering with the team. I'd have loved nothing more than to put last week's team back on the pitch tomorrow. Unfortunately we're not going to be able to do that."

Asked why the Blues are picking up so many injuries, Cook replied: "We're coming to the end of the Covid situation, there's a been a lot of change at the club, a lot of lads came in late, a lot of lads missed a lot of pre-season... There are numerous reasons why.

"We train hard Monday to Friday and then do our best on Saturday. The bumps come with it. One thing's for sure, no-one in this league will be feeling sorry us, I can guarantee that!"

He continued: "Managers have different philosophies on picking teams. Some say you should never change a winning team, some say 'always pick your best team'. There's always debates. I would have picked the same team tomorrow, 100%, but unfortunately, because of injuries, I can't do that. That's just something that's happening to us at the minute.

"Tuesday night (home game against Doncaster) we can add Samy Morsy into the fold for the first time (after he finishes a three-game suspension). The likes of Toto Nsiala is back in the squad tomorrow. So for every bit of pain there's a bit of joy.

"At the minute we'd just love to go through a week or two with no (injury) news to report. Unfortunately we're not able to do that."

With Bersant Celina having made his debut at Sincil Bank last weekend, Cook said: "He's had no pre-season, has he? That's something we've got to be mindful of with the injuries. Are we asking too much of players? We are very mindful of where the lads are at in terms of fitness.

"We do feel that we probably started the season with a bit of a lack of fitness in our legs due to the lateness of signings, and everything else, that we could do nothing about. Nobody could do anything about that.

"I think it was 65 minutes Santy got last week. It was really good for him to get in front of our fans again because they both adore each other. That relationship is very mutual, trust me. The more time we can get him on the pitch, the stronger that relationship will grow."