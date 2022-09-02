'It's likely months' - McKenna gives injury updates on Aluko and Chaplin

Injury news

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that Sone Aluko is set for months on the sidelines.

The 33-year-old attacker suffered a nasty looking injury during Tuesday night's 6-0 demolition of Northampton Town in the Papa John's Trophy at Portman Road.

"It's a fairly significant injury with his knee and something into his hamstring as well," said McKenna, speaking ahead of tomorrow's League One match at Accrington Stanley.

"He saw a specialist last night and it will require surgery. The time period depends on the recovery but it's likely to be a few months.

"It's obviously very disappointing for Sone and certainly for us as a group as well. But we know, being the character that he is, he's going to be a positive influence and role model around the training ground.

"He'll get the repair done early next week and we wish him all the best for a full recovery, which I'm sure he'll do. He's a very strong, fit man."

Fellow forward Conor Chaplin was named on the bench in midweek, but withdrawn from the squad prior to kick-off.

"He just felt a little bit in his groin as he was taking a shot in the warm-up," explained McKenna. "Hopefully it's not too bad. He hasn't trained with the group just yet.

"We're going to try and get him training with the group this morning and see how he is from there."

Asked if those set-backs had any influence on the deadline day signings of Panutche Camara and Gassan Ahadme, McKenna replied: "It did't have any bearing on deadline day, no. They were two deals that we had lined up and were always keen to move with, but it does provide a reminder of why you need a deep squad because at any given moment you can pick up an innocuous injury. That's why it's important to have, ideally, two strong players across each position."











