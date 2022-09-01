Town hoping to sign midfielder Camara before transfer deadline

News

Ipswich Town are hoping to complete a deal for Plymouth Argyle midfielder Panutche Camara before tonight’s transfer deadline.

The midfielder, who can play in a number of positions, is a player the Blues have been looking at throughout the summer, with the decision made to now press ahead with the deal.

Football Insider have reported that a fee has been agreed between Town and Plymouth, in the region of £500,000, and it’s understand those reports are indeed correct.

Camara, 25, has yet to feature for Plymouth this season due to a groin injury but was a central figure as the Pilgrims came close to reaching the League One play-offs last season.

The energetic midfielder can play in a range of central midfield roles and can also operate as an attacking player behind central strikers, meaning he will offer real versatility to Kieran McKenna’s squad if a deal is complete.

The Guinea-Bissau international moved to England from Portugal in 2017, joining Barnsley's youth system before moving to non-league with Dulwich Hamlet. He played more than 100 games for Crawley before joining Plymouth in 2020, where he has since become a good performer at League One level.

Ipswich are hopeful of bringing him in ahead of the 11pm deadline and continue to progress towards the signing of Gassan Ahadme, after a fee was agreed with Burton Albion.