Home opener v Bolton... here's Ipswich Town's 2022/23 fixture list in full

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town start their 2022/23 season with the visit of Bolton Wanderers. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town will start their 2022/23 League One season with a home game against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, July 30.

Kieran McKenna's men then travel to newly-promoted Forest Green Rovers, followed by games against MK Dons (h), Burton (a), Shrewsbury (a) and recently-relegated Barnsley (h).

The third-tier will not pause for the World Cup in Qatar this November/December. None of Ipswich's matches clash with England's group games against Iran (Nov 21), USA (Nov 25) and Wales (Nov 29), though there is potential that the home clash with Fleetwood on Saturday, December 3 could come on the same day/time as England playing in the first knockout round.

Ipswich will also play on the same day as a World Cup quarter-final (Peterborough at home) and, potentially, will be in Papa Johns Trophy action on the day of a World Cup semi-final.

The Blues have a home Boxing Day fixture (Oxford United), then have away trips to Portsmouth (Dec 29) and Lincoln (Jan 1) over the festive period.

Over the Easter weekend, Town will host Wycombe and then travel to Cheltenham.

All four fixtures against newly-promoted duo Bristol Rovers and Port Vale come on Tuesday nights, as does the away trip to Burton.





JULY

Sat 30 - BOLTON WANDERERS (H)





AUGUST

Sat 6 - Forest Green (A)

Wed 10 - Carabao Cup 1R

Sat 13 - MK DONS (H)

Tues 16 - Burton Albion (A)

Sat 20 - Shrewsbury Town (A)

Weds 24 - Carabao Cup 2R

Sat 27 - BARNSLEY (H)

Weds 31 - Papa Johns Trophy group game





SEPTEMBER

Sat 3 - Accrington Stanley (A)

Sat 10 - CAMBRIDGE UNITED (H)

Tues 13 - BRISTOL ROVERS (H)

Sat 17 - Sheffield Wednesday (A)

Weds 21 - Papa Johns Trophy group game

Sat 24 - Plymouth Argyle (A)





OCTOBER

Sat 1 - PORTSMOUTH (H)

Sat 8 - Morecambe (A)

Sat 15 - LINCOLN CITY (H)

Weds 19 - Papa Johns Trophy group game

Sat 22 - DERBY COUNTY (H)

Tues 25 - Port Vale (A)

Sat 29 - Charlton Athletic (A)





NOVEMBER

Sat 5 - FA Cup 1R

Sat 12 - CHELTENHAM TOWN (H)

Sat 19 - Exeter City (A)

Sat 26 - (FA Cup 2R)

Weds 30 - Papa Johns Trophy R2





DECEMBER

Sat 3 - FLEETWOOD TOWN (H)

Sat 10 - PETERBOROUGH UTD (H)

Weds 14 - Papa Johns Trophy R4

Sat 17 - Wycombe Wdrs (A)

Mon 26 - OXFORD UTD (H)

Thurs 29 - Portsmouth (A)





JANUARY

Sun 1 - Lincoln City (A)

Sat 7 - MORECAMBE (H) (FA Cup 3rd)

Weds 11 - Papa Johns Trophy QF

Sat 14 - PLYMOUTH ARGYLE (H)

Sat 21 - Oxford Utd (A)

Sat 28 - ACCRINGTON STANLEY (H)





FEBRUARY

Weds 1 - Papa Johns Trophy SF

Sat 4 - Cambridge Utd (A)

Sat 11 - SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY (H)

Tues 14 - Bristol Rovers (A)

Sat 18 - FOREST GREEN (H)

Sat 25 - MK Dons (A)





MARCH

Sat 4 - BURTON ALBION (H)

Sat 11 - Bolton Wdrs (A)

Sat 18 - SHREWSBURY TOWN (H)

Sun 19 - Papa Johns Trophy Final

Sat 25 - Barnsley (A)





APRIL

Sat 1 - Derby County (A)

Fri 7 - WYCOMBE WDRS (H)

Mon 10 - Cheltenham Town (A)

Sat 15 - CHARLTON ATH (H)

Tues 18 - PORT VALE (H)

Sat 22 - Peterborough Utd (A)

Sat 29 - EXETER CITY (H)





MAY

Sat 6 - Fleetwood Town (A)