'They'll need to go back to basics' - Butcher on Town manager search

Terry Butcher opened the new Paddy Power store in Bury St Edmunds with the shopfront wrapped in a giant headband - a nod to the England legend's famous head injury against Sweden. - Credit: Paddy Power

Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher says he wants to see the club appoint a manager that can take the team 'back to basics'.

The Blues have still to appoint a new boss since sacking Paul Cook 10 days ago, John McGreal having acted as 'interim manager' for a defeat at Charlton and draw at Wigan.

Speaking ahead of Town's FA Cup second round replay at Barrow tomorrow night, Butcher said: “I want someone to come in as Ipswich manager that’ll knit the squad together and gel it. They’ll need to make sure that Ipswich are moving forward together.

“Frank Lampard won’t take the job, or even think about taking the job. It’s too much of a risk dropping down to League One. If he doesn’t do well at Ipswich, he won’t get another job.

“You want a hard-working manager who’s honest with the players - and they’ll need to go back to basics. They have to create a winning side. It doesn’t matter how as you win, as long as you win.

“Ipswich fans want to see their team play the ‘Ipswich Way’ - a nice, attractive style of football. They can play that way and lose, and the fans will forgive them for that, but if they play poorly and lose then they won’t because they’ve not had a go.

“I want a manager with a good work ethic, a good footballing ethos and someone who can get their message and ideas across to the players.”

He added: “As long as everyone pulls together on and off the pitch, then Ipswich will go up the league, and they do have to, because at the end of the day fans won’t accept 11th or 12th place given the money they spent this season.

“There’s been unrest at Ipswich because the club are losing games and have lost ground (on the league leaders). It just hasn’t worked out this season.

“Fans were annoyed against Charlton because it was a woeful performance, and even the players knew it. They can perform far better than that, they have beaten the likes of Wycombe away and Portsmouth.

“Ipswich fans have suffered. The scenes weren’t that toxic. We’ve dropped to our lowest point, and they aren’t happy.

“As an Ipswich fan I want to see a player who plays for the jersey, that will give it their all. If they lose a game, then at least they’ve tried to have a go.

“Ipswich fans always pack out the away ends, 20,000 come to Portman Road for home fixtures too – it’s incredible the support they get.”

- Terry Butcher was speaking at the launch of Paddy Power's new Bury St Edmunds store.