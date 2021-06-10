Town make offer for West Brom midfielder Harper

Published: 10:27 AM June 10, 2021

Ipswich Town are understood to have made a bid for young West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper.

The Blues are initially thought to have discussed a loan deal for the 21-year-old - who finished last season at Championship club Birmingham City - before making a six-figure bid.

TWTD, who first reported this news last night, have said that the offer is around £500k, while further talk in the Midlands suggests the deal will have the potential to exceed £1m if additional clauses are met.

We understand that, while talks are advanced, a deal is not yet complete and there could be competition for his signature.

Harper is a strong, 6ft 2in, box-to-box midfielder who was capped at England U17 and U19 level.

Rekeem Harper (left) in action for West Brom. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

He made his Premier League debut at the age of 17 back in 2017, coming on as a substitute against Bournemouth, and has gone on to make 17 senior starts - seven in the league - plus a further 14 sub appearances for the Baggies, scoring twice.

After spending the first half of the 2017/18 season on loan at Blackburn in League One, Harper joined Birmingham City on loan midway through the season just gone and initially earned some positive reviews for his performances in the Championship.

He finished the season having made 11 starts and seven sub appearances as Lee Bowyer's side finished 18th.

Ipswich have strong connections to West Brom now with new chairman Michael O'Leary and new CEO Mark Ashton having both spent a lot of time at the club earlier in their careers.

The Blues have already signed one central midfielder this summer, Lee Evans turning down a new deal at Wigan to be reunited with Paul Cook at Portman Road.

It looks likely that Andre Dozzell will depart, with QPR understood to be closing in on his signature, while it's understood that Flynn Downes has been told that the club won't stand in his way if acceptable offers are received.