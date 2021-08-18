News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'It's close to the end now' - Cook on Town's hectic summer transfer window

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 4:00 PM August 18, 2021   
Paul Cook at Cheltenham Town before kick-off.

Paul Cook says Ipswich Town are close to finishing their summer transfer business - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook says the club’s summer recruitment drive is ‘close to the end’. 

It’s been a busy window at Portman Road, with more than 20 first-teamers departing at the end of last season and 16 new signings arriving as Cook and CEO Mark Ashton rebuild the squad. 

The latest new arrivals, Cameron Burgess and Tom Carroll, both made their debuts at Cheltenham last night and, with at least two players available in every position, Cook says his squad is close to complete. 

He didn’t completely rule out further additions, though. 

"It’s probably close to the end now," Cook said. 

"You can never say never in football but the reality is, we’re delighted with the squad we’ve got now and if that’s what we go with, then I’m sure we’ll all be happy. 

"Now, let’s get down to work and concentrate on winning games. 

"We have great support and we want to make our supporters happy. We’re desperate to win games for them." 

Next up for Town is back-to-back home games with MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon, with the Blues looking to improve on a start which has yielded just a single point from three League One matches. 

IPSWICH TOWN SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW 

IN (16): Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisc), Lee Evans (Wigan, free), Rekeem Harper (West Brom, undisc), Macauley Bonne (QPR, loan), Vaclav Hladky (Salford, undisc), Matt Penney (Sheff Weds, free), Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon, free), Scott Fraser (MK Dons, undisc), George Edmundson (Rangers, undisc), Conor Chaplin (Barnsley, undisc), Louie Barry (Aston Villa, loan), Sone Aluko (Reading, free), Kyle Edwards (West Brom, free), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough, loan), Cameron Burgess (Accrington Stanley, undisc), Tom Carroll (QPR, free) 

OUT (19): Andre Dozzell (QPR, £1m), Flynn Downes (Swansea City, £1.5m), Luke Chambers (Colchester, free), Gwion Edwards (Wigan, free), Cole Skuse (Colchester, free), James Wilson (Plymouth, free), David Cornell (contract terminated, joined Peterborough), Freddie Sears (Colchester, free), Alan Judge (Colchester, free), Oli Hawkins (Mansfield, undisc), Jack Lankester (Cambridge Utd, undisc), Aaron Drinan (Leyton Orient, undisc), Stephen Ward (Walsall, free), Teddy Bishop (Lincoln, undisc), Harry Wright (Fleetwood, free), Adam Przybek (Wycombe, free), Tyreece Simpson (Swindon, loan), Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam (both released).  

LOANS EXPIRED (6): Mark McGuinness, Luke Matheson, Josh Harrop, Keanan Bennetts, Luke Thomas, Troy Parrott. 



