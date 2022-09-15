McKenna on possible Egypt call for Morsy and Plymouth ramification

News

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says he is unsure whether skipper Sam Morsy is set for an international recall by Egypt.

Morsy - whose father is Egyptian - earned the last of his seven caps back at the 2018 World Cup and hasn't been included in a squad since.

The Pharaohs now have a new manager in Rui Vitória and the door appears open for Morsy due to Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny being sidelined with a significant hamstring injury.

An announcement on their squad for upcoming friendlies against Niger and Liberia is expected by the end of this week.

"We're still waiting on Sam," said McKenna. "He's on the list we've had from Egypt but we haven't had official confirmation yet whether he will be in the final squad. That's a possibility we are waiting on."

Ipswich have already had Greg Leigh and Wes Burns called up by Jamaica and Wales respectively. A third call-up would give the club the option to postpone their scheduled televised fixture at Plymouth on Sunday, September 25 (12pm, Sky Sports).

Asked what his stance on that would be, McKenna said: "We'll have to look at that as a club. It's 'ifs' at the moment. Until we get anything with certainty through then we are not in a position to make that decision. We can't have any concrete discussions on that until we see what the outcome is on international squads."

On Leigh and Burns getting selected, the Blues boss said: "They are two players who are involved in pretty much every game at the moment. Wes usually starts and plays an important role for the team, while Greg is having a massive impact coming off the bench and starting. It will be two losses, but it's really important for us that boys progress in their careers.

"The better the team does the better chance they have to develop. And the better they develop individually the better the team does. We're pleased and proud for the two of them.

"We knew we would potentially lose some players to internationals over the course of the year and we're prepared for that."

Lee Evans celebrates against Bristol Rovers - Credit: Ross Halls

Meanwhile, McKenna was asked if he was surprised that in-form midfielder Lee Evans hadn't been included in the Wales squad.

"I've spoken very clearly on how I rate his performances," said the Northern Irishman. "When I first arrived I thought he got himself in an excellent groove and I think this season he has taken that to another level.

"I think his physical condition now is absolutely fantastic. He's worked so hard over the summer to get himself int hat condition. I think he's been an outstanding performer in our team and in our league.

"I understand international managers have a difficult job selecting squads. Of course they will do what they think is right for their team. So I have no issues with that at all.

"Lee will just continue to work very hard, as he has been, and perform as well as he can, because I know he has that (Wales) aspiration. He's still a good age (28) to achieve that."