How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 Millwall draw

Expert opinion

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Millwall this afternoon. Andy Warren runs the rule over the Blues players' performances.

Christian Walton

Couldn’t do anything about Benik Afobe’s shot for the opener, during a first-half which saw the Town No.1 and his defence play out from the back at nearly every opportunity. Did well to make sure he was in the right place at the right time on a few occasions in the second period.

Janoi Donacien

Had some moments where he looked a little rusty early on, as well as others where he looked calm and composed. One of those saw him whip in a nice ball for Freddie Ladapo to head at goal before the break. After it, he managed to get forward on a few occasions as Town grew into the game nicely.

Town players before the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

Was clearly instructed to play out from the back in this one and, on one occasion, was caught in possession as he strode forward, with the error costing Town the first goal. But he kept on playing and, in the second half in particular, made some really nice interceptions at the heart of defence.

George Edmundson

In for the start with the Ipswich ‘first-team’, perhaps signalling he will be good to go next weekend following his injury return this summer. Had some good moments here and some difficult ones, too, as Millwall managed to wriggle in behind. It’s good to have him back.

Wes Burns

The Welshman was quiet in this game and, as a pre-season theme continued, he wasn’t able to find space to run at defenders on too many occasions in this game. We know Burns has quality, hopefully he’s saving it for competitive action.

Matt Penney

With Greg Leigh absent, Penney had the platform to impress during this game. He managed that in patches but found things a little tougher in others. Lost a string of 50/50 balls his side will have wanted him to win and looked out of position at times, but did put in a couple of decent crosses. Was replaced on the hour.

Skipper Sam Morsy in action against Millwall. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Sam Morsy

The skipper was vocal throughout this game, in which he spent plenty of time talking to midfield partner Lee Evans. He had some good driving moments from midfield, one of which led to a ‘tackle pass’ which freed Freddie Ladapo to score the Blues’ equaliser. Had another shot from outside the box blocked and also fired wide when arriving nicely onto Kayden Jackson’s cut-back. He’ll have wanted to do better with that one, but those are the positions we want to see the skipper in.

Lee Evans

With Dominic Ball absent, Evans started in midfield and took a little while to get up to the pace of the game, as some balls went astray. But on other occasions he was able to sweep Ipswich from side to side nicely to change the direction of attack. Managed to break forward a couple of times, too.

Conor Chaplin

The former Portsmouth and Barnsley man has been one of Ipswich’s best pre-season performers and was busy again in this one, looking to make space for himself and get on the ball whenever possible. It didn’t always come off in this game but he’s set to be an important figure this season.

Marcus Harness

A first Ipswich Town appearance from the Blues’ newest signing, who took a while to get into the game before having some decent moments on the ball, particularly in the second half. Was replaced just after the hour, having been involved in the move which led to Ladapo’s goal.

Freddie Ladapo wheels away after scoring to level the game 1-1 - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Freddie Ladapo

Played just over an hour here before being replaced, during which he headed a Donacien cross wide and scored a really nice goal as he finished well after Morsy’s tackle fell nicely for him. Some decent linking moments, too, as well as a couple of quiet spells during his hour of action.

Kayden Jackson (for Ladapo, 64)

The striker was quickly involved as he sent in a dangerous low ball for Morsy, after robbing a Millwall defender, and continued to threaten throughout his time on the pitch as he linked up really nicely with his fellow substitutes.

Tyreece John-Jules (for Chaplin, 64)

The Arsenal loanee has had a few decent cameos during pre-season and this was another, as he looked positive in all that he did while also directing an effort on goal which forced Bartosz Bialkowski to scramble the ball clear.

Sone Aluko (for Harness, 64)

Got up to the pace of the game right away and had a shot blocked before hitting the bar with a thumping effort from range. He looked in control of all he did during his 25 minutes of action.

Kane Vincent-Young (for Penney, 64)

Came on on the left side and had a couple of decent moments during a spell in which Ipswich enjoyed the better of the play.

Sone Aluko battles with George Saville at Millwall. - Credit: Steve Waller-Stephenwaller.com

Cameron Burgess (for Edmundson, 82)

Entered the game to give Edmundson a break and won a couple of good headers.

Rekeem Harper (for Evans, 82)

The youngster is likely to get some significant minutes against Southend on Tuesday night.

Kyle Edwards (for Burns, 82)

Back from injury, the winger produced a nice moment of trickery which laid on a chance for Aluko to shoot. It’s nice to see him back.