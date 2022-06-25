News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town haven't taken option to sign Baksinon

Stuart Watson

Published: 12:22 PM June 25, 2022
Tyreeq Bakinson applauds fans after the final whistle.

Tyreeq Bakinson applauds fans after the final whistle. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has revealed that Ipswich Town have not taken their option to sign Tyreeq Bakinson.

The 23-year-old midfielder scored two goals in 14 starts and three sub appearances for the Blues during a loan spell at the second half of last season.

That deal included an option to buy clause, but the date to take that up has now passed.

Kieran McKenna has signed another midfielder in the form of Dominic Ball following the expiration of his QPR contract.

“He’s here but he’s not training with us at the moment,” Pearson told BristolLive, when asked about Bakinson’s situation.

“Ipswich have decided that they don’t want to take their option on him, so we’ll be looking to try and find a solution to that.”

Bakinson has a year left on his contract at Ashton Gate, the Robins having taken up an option for a further season in November last year while he was in their first team.

