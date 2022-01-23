Video
'He's made massive strides here' - Town recall striker Simpson from Swindon
Ipswich Town have recalled young striker Tyreece Simpson from his loan at League Two Swindon Town.
The 19-year-old has been impressive for a Robins side who sit in the League Two play-off places, bagging 11 goals in 30 games so far this season.
Simpson's never scored for the Blues though, having made seven appearances for Town in his young career so far.
In a statement on the Swindon website, the club said: "Boasting a deadly combination of pace, power and clinical finishing ability, Simpson formed a dangerous partnership with Harry McKirdy and emerged as a key cog in a Town team that has outperformed expectations all season long thus far."
Director of Football, Ben Chorley, added: "I think it shows the success the club has made with our loans. Tyreece made massive strides here.
"His development and his games and goals for a 19-year-old inexperienced lad was fantastic.
"He's another young player that goes back to his club 100% better tactically and technically.
"We wish him all the best in his career."
Simpson's return leaves Town with five senior strikers - Macauley Bonne, James Norwood, Joe Pigott, Kayden Jackson and Simpson.