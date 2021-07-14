News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town closing in on Scott Fraser signing

Stuart Watson

Published: 6:58 PM July 14, 2021   
Milton Keynes Dons' Scott Fraser during the Sky Bet League One match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull. Pict

Ipswich Town are set to sign MK Dons midfielder Scott Fraser. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are closing in on the signing of MK Dons midfielder Scott Fraser, we understand.

Fraser, 26, scored 14 goals and provided six assists last season as Russell Martin’s men finished 13th in League One. 

He is now in the final year of his contract at Stadium MK. 

When linked to newly-promoted Championship club Hull City earlier this summer, it was reported that he would cost ‘a significant six-figure fee’. Wigan have also been credited with interest.

Fraser was left out of MK Dons’ squad for a 3-1 win over King's Lynn Town last night. 

Martin explained: “We’ve rejected a bid, a good bid, but discussions are ongoing and I didn’t think it was right to include him tonight. 

“There has been a lot of discussion about his future over the summer. 

“He's come back and trained and is in great condition, but then it's come to light about this interest. People have eight weeks to get business done, but then wait to do it two weeks into pre-season. 

“But that's all I can tell you really - we'll wait to see how that works out. 

“We know what Scotty can bring, we saw it last season. If he stays, brilliant, fantastic. But if we get to a point when it's a good deal for everyone then so be it. We have players ready and lined up to take the mantle.” 

Milton Keynes Dons' Scott Fraser (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with

Scott Fraser (left) provided 14 goals and six assists for MK Dons last season. Photo: PA

Prior to last season, Fraser had enjoyed two impressive seasons at third-tier level with Burton Albion, providing nine goals and 14 assists in 2019/20. 

The Scot came through the youth ranks at Dundee United and made more than 100 appearances for the club before moving south of the border in 2018. 

He will become the Blues’ eighth summer signing following on from the additions of Vaclav Hladky, Matt Penney, Rekeem Harper, Lee Evans, Wes Burns, Macauley Bonne and Joe Pigott.

