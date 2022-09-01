Town complete deal for Burton striker Ahadme

Breaking

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of striker Gassan Ahadme from Burton Albion.

Ahadme, 21, joins the Blues for an undisclosed low six-figure fee, signing a three-year contract which will keep him in Suffolk until at least the summer of 2025. Town have the option to extend by a further year.

The young striker already has five goals to his name following an excellent start to the season with Burton, including four in his last two games.

He brings power, precision and pace to the front line and will be battling with Freddie Ladapo and Kayden Jackson for a central striking role in Kieran McKenna's side.

Gassan Ahadme signed for Burton in January of 2022 - Credit: BAFC

"I am really excited to be here," Ahadme said.

"I have played at Portman Road before and it was an amazing feeling. To be here now, as a player for the Club, feels amazing.

"Everything that people have told me about the Club has been positive, and I had a really good chat with the manager.

"The first thing that supporters can expect from me is hard work. Hopefully, there will also be goals.”

After making Ahadme his eighth summer signing, manager Kieran McKenna said: "We feel like Gassan is a really good fit for us.

"He is at an age where he is hungry and he has had a strong start to the season.

Gassan Ahadme has signed for Ipswich Town on a three-year contract - Credit: ITFC

"Gassan adds another element to our attack, particularly with his height, and can come straight into the fold."

He could make his debut on Saturday when the Blues visit Accrington Stanley.

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said: “It’s good business for the club if you look at how he came in, how he has developed himself. Do we think he will become even better? Yes.

“It has all fallen into place for him at the start of this season and doing good business for Burton Albion is the club we are. That’s what the club spells out with our young players, to develop them and eventually somebody like Ipswich comes in with a good offer and that keeps the club healthy.

“Gassan has been a great model for others and a great person to work with. We are sad to see him go but happy on the other side for him as he’s such a good kid who has done us proud. We wish him all the best and hope his journey doesn’t finish with Ipswich but keeps on going.”

Ipswich are close to adding Plymouth midfielder Panutche Camara to the squad on deadline day, with a £500,000 fee agreed with Argyle.