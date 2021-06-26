Bonne joins Town on loan from QPR

Breaking

Published: 5:45 PM June 26, 2021 Updated: 5:46 PM June 26, 2021

Ipswich Town have signed striker Macauley Bonne on a season-long loan from Championship club QPR.

The 25-year-old former Colchester, Leyton Orient and Charlton front man moved to the R's in a reported £2m deal last October but was used largely an impact substitute during his debut campaign at Loftus Road.

Bonne was born in Ipswich and attended Chantry High School. He started out in the Blues' academy before being released at the age of 14. A brief spell in Norwich's academy followed before he joined Colchester's youth set-up.

He scored 15 goals in 25 starts and 59 sub outings as a young player for the U's. After the Essex club were relegated from League One in 2016, Bonne had short National League loan spells with Lincoln City and Woking before joining National League side Leyton Orient in the summer of 2017.

Ipswich Town have signed striker Macauley Bonne on a season-long loan from QPR. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Prolific form for the O's - 25 goals in 17/18 and 24 goals in 18/19 - earnt him a reported £200k move to newly-promoted Championship club Charlton. The Addicks were relegated straight back down to League One, but Bonne's 11 goals for a struggling side saw QPR come calling.

He's been made available by manager Mark Warburton though after scoring three goals in nine starts and 26 sub appearances for the West London club as they finished ninth in the Championship.

Town have already done business with QPR this summer, midfielder Andre Dozzell moving to Loftus Road after his £1m buy-out clause was triggered.

Bonne becomes the Blues' fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of right-sided specialist Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisclosed), midfielder Lee Evans (Wigan, free) and box-to-box midfielder Rekeem Harper (West Brom, £500k).

IPSWICH TOWN TRANSFER WINDOW SO FAR

IN (4): Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisc), Lee Evans (Wigan, free), Rekeem Harper (West Brom, £500k), Macauley Bonne (QPR, loan).

OUT (13): Andre Dozzell (QPR, £1m), Luke Chambers (Colchester, free), Gwion Edwards (Wigan, free), Cole Skuse (Colchester, free), James Wilson (Plymouth, free), David Cornell (contract terminated), Freddie Sears (Colchester, free), Alan Judge (Colchester, free), Oli Hawkins (Mansfield, undisc), Jack Lankester (Cambridge Utd, undisc), Stephen Ward, Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam (all released).

LOANS EXPIRED (6): Mark McGuinness, Luke Matheson, Josh Harrop, Keanan Bennetts, Luke Thomas, Troy Parrott.