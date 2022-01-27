Ipswich Town sign Brentford full-back on loan

Breaking

Ipswich Town have signed Dominic Thompson on loan from Brentford for the rest of the season - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town have signed Brentford left-back Dominic Thompson on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has played twice for the Bees in the Premier League this season and joins at a time when the Blues have been looking to strengthen their left side.

The former Arsenal youngster spent time on loan at Swindon last season, making his debut for the Robins at Portman Road in January of 2021 and providing three assists as his side left Suffolk with a 3-2 victory.

With Matt Penney and Hayden Coulson both suffering with injuries of late, and with Kane Vincent-Young suspended following his red card at Wimbledon, Thompson could make his Ipswich debut against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

“This club can give me a platform to grow," Thompson said.

"Ipswich came on to my radar two or three weeks ago and I am really happy to have the move done.

"I spoke to the manager and the first chat I had with him really inspired me. I'm really looking forward to working with him and the group here, and hopefully developing my game.

"I've been checking the results recently and I know the team has been playing some really good football. I want to play my part now and help the group push for promotion."

Town boss Kieran McKenna added: “I’ve known Dominic for a while, having been at Arsenal as a youth player,” Town boss Kieran McKenna added.

“He is hungry to develop as much as he can, and he has already had a loan move so has experience in this division.

“He’s a good fit for the possession because he’s a competitive defender but he can also contribute and have an impact higher up the pitch.

“Dominic is a good addition to the squad, and we’re delighted to have him with us until the end of the season.”

Thompson has made 19 appearances since joining Brentford for £1million from Arsenal in 2019, with a further 25 appearances coming during his loan spell with Swindon last season.