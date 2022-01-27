News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Breaking

Ipswich Town sign Brentford full-back on loan

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 8:14 PM January 27, 2022
Updated: 8:30 PM January 27, 2022
Ipswich Town have signed Dominic Thompson on loan from Brentford for the rest of the season

Ipswich Town have signed Dominic Thompson on loan from Brentford for the rest of the season - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town have signed Brentford left-back Dominic Thompson on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has played twice for the Bees in the Premier League this season and joins at a time when the Blues have been looking to strengthen their left side.

The former Arsenal youngster spent time on loan at Swindon last season, making his debut for the Robins at Portman Road in January of 2021 and providing three assists as his side left Suffolk with a 3-2 victory.

With Matt Penney and Hayden Coulson both suffering with injuries of late, and with Kane Vincent-Young suspended following his red card at Wimbledon, Thompson could make his Ipswich debut against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Ipswich Town have signed Dominic Thompson on loan from Brentford for the rest of the season

Ipswich Town have signed Dominic Thompson on loan from Brentford for the rest of the season - Credit: ITFC

“This club can give me a platform to grow," Thompson said.

"Ipswich came on to my radar two or three weeks ago and I am really happy to have the move done.

"I spoke to the manager and the first chat I had with him really inspired me. I'm really looking forward to working with him and the group here, and hopefully developing my game.

Most Read

  1. 1 10 Suffolk celebrities and where they went to school
  2. 2 'I'm not here to settle' - Walton sets sights high after permanent Town move
  3. 3 'It's what I know and love': Former lorry driver opens food truck on A12
  1. 4 'One or two we're speaking to' - McKenna on transfer plans
  2. 5 Town could lose its Post Office branch in triple closure shock
  3. 6 McKenna on offers for Harper and El Mizouni and Fraser's Town future
  4. 7 Look inside 'immaculately presented' property with own bar and heated pool
  5. 8 'It is really sad': End of an era as popular pub landlords call time
  6. 9 Adventure Golf attraction set to make way for new homes
  7. 10 Consultation on measures to ease town residents' parking frustration

"I've been checking the results recently and I know the team has been playing some really good football. I want to play my part now and help the group push for promotion."

Town boss Kieran McKenna added: “I’ve known Dominic for a while, having been at Arsenal as a youth player,” Town boss Kieran McKenna added.

“He is hungry to develop as much as he can, and he has already had a loan move so has experience in this division.

“He’s a good fit for the possession because he’s a competitive defender but he can also contribute and have an impact higher up the pitch.

“Dominic is a good addition to the squad, and we’re delighted to have him with us until the end of the season.”

Thompson has made 19 appearances since joining Brentford for £1million from Arsenal in 2019, with a further 25 appearances coming during his loan spell with Swindon last season.

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Magistrates court Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Photographer secretly filmed couple in bedroom of his Suffolk holiday home

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Tyreeq Bakinson heads wide but alleged that his shirt was pulled at AFC Wimbledon.

AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Two second-half goals inspire Town win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened in Thong Hall Road in Wickham Market

Suffolk Live News

Two incidents of indecent exposure within 20 minutes in Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Swindon Town's Tyreece Simpson (centre) and Manchester City's Kyle Walker (right) battle for the bal

'It's a contractual issue' - McKenna explains Simpson recall

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon