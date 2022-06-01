'A huge club' - Town make midfielder their second summer signing

Breaking

Ipswich Town have confirmed the signing of ex-QPR midfielder Dominic Ball on a two-year-deal.

Ball, 26, played 23 times for QPR last season, scoring once, but only appeared four times after Christmas. He will arrive as a free transfer.

In all he played 100 games for the Hoops after signing in 2019, scoring three goals and making 74 starts.

Dominic Ball, left, in action for Rotherham - Credit: PA

Ball, a product of the Tottenham youth set-up - where he worked with Town boss Kieran McKenna - plays primarily as a defensive midfielder, but can also play across numerous positions at the back.

The 6ft 2ins signing has played for Cambridge United, Rangers - where he helped them win the Scottish Championship in 2015/16 - Rotherham, Peterborough and Aberdeen, as well as QPR.

Of signing for Town, he said: "I want to get out there on the pitch in front of the fans because it's a great stadium and a huge club.

"The first thing the fans should expect from me is hard work.

"I will give it my all here and I want nothing more than to help the club get promoted."

He added: “This is a club with a real ambition and I am delighted to be here.

“I have worked with the manager before when I was a youngster at Spurs. I’m looking forward to working with him again and learning more about his concepts and ideas."

McKenna said: “We’re delighted to have Dom on board.

“He has a good level of experience and he also has a fantastic character. He has been highly regarded at every club he has been at, and he lives his life to a high level of professionalism.

“Dom is also a very mature player who understands the game well. He can break play up and distribute the ball well. He is also versatile and brings a lot of attributes to the squad.”

Ball, who has a degree in business studies, is also a published author, having written a book - From Winning Teams to Broken Dreams - about the battles of he and five friends to make it as professional footballers.

It’s finally here, my book, From Winning Teams to Broken Dreams is now available to buy from Amazon https://t.co/gvSOfBlCrt

This book, written to raise funds for @Sarcoma_UK is in memory of my best friend Spencer McCall

Please share, buy and support 🙌 — DominicBall (@DominicBall6) April 19, 2022

The book was written in memory of one of those friends, Spencer McCall, to raise money for bone and soft tissue cancer charity Sarcoma UK. McCall died of cancer last July.

Ball's older brother, Matt, is also a professional footballer who has had a lengthy career in the non-league game.

Town signed striker Freddie Ladapo on Monday.