Town complete deal for Cook's captain Morsy

Published: 9:31 PM August 31, 2021

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Samy Morsy for an undisclosed fee.

He's signed a three-year deal, contracting him to the club until the summer of 2024.

The 29-year-old, who captained Town manager Paul Cook's Chesterfield and Wigan sides, has signed a three-year deal at Portman Road and becomes the Blues' 19th signing of a hectic summer window.

It remains to be seen whether he takes the captaincy at Portman Road, with Lee Evans beginning the season with the armband.

Cook and CEO Mark Ashton have been working to secure a holding midfielder for several weeks and, with Morsy first choice, have ultimately got their man.

Cook said: “I’m absolutely delighted. My relationship with Samy is there for everyone to see dating back to when we were at Chesterfield together.

"Samy, again, has been a long-term target. He’s someone that we have had to be patient with and wait to bring in similarly to Bersant Celina. They were both long-term targets and we’re absolutely delighted to have them both at the club.

"I can only thank Mark Ashton and the owners for their continued backing for bringing in a strong character and a good player like Samy Morsy."

Morsy's arrival comes on the same day Town secured the return of Bersant Celina, who joins on loan from Dijon in France, while Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton completed a temporary move on Monday.

The Egypt international has been at Middlesbrough for one season and still had two years to run on his deal, having joined from Wigan with the Latics in administration during the summer of 2020.

Ipswich Town's 2021 summer transfer window

IN (19): Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisc), Lee Evans (Wigan, free), Rekeem Harper (West Brom, undisc), Macauley Bonne (QPR, loan), Vaclav Hladky (Salford, undisc), Matt Penney (Sheff Weds, free), Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon, free), Scott Fraser (MK Dons, undisc), George Edmundson (Rangers, undisc), Conor Chaplin (Barnsley, undisc), Louie Barry (Aston Villa, loan), Sone Aluko (Reading, free), Kyle Edwards (West Brom, free), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough, loan), Cameron Burgess (Accrington Stanley, undisc), Tom Carroll (QPR, free), Christian Walton (Brighton, loan), Bersant Celina (Dijon, loan), Sam Morsy (Middlesbrough, undisc)

OUT (23): Andre Dozzell (QPR, £1m), Flynn Downes (Swansea City, £1.5m), Luke Chambers (Colchester, free), Gwion Edwards (Wigan, free), Cole Skuse (Colchester, free), James Wilson (Plymouth, free), David Cornell (contract terminated, joined Peterborough), Freddie Sears (Colchester, free), Alan Judge (Colchester, free), Oli Hawkins (Mansfield, undisc), Jack Lankester (Cambridge Utd, undisc), Aaron Drinan (Leyton Orient, undisc), Stephen Ward (Walsall, free), Teddy Bishop (Lincoln, undisc), Harry Wright (Fleetwood, free), Adam Przybek (Wycombe, free), Tyreece Simpson (Swindon, loan), Corrie Ndaba (Salford City, loan), Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam (both released), Liam Gibbs (Norwich City, undisc), Brett McGavin (King's Lynn, loan), Armando Dobra (Colchester United, loan)