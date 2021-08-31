News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Breaking

Town complete deal for Cook's captain Morsy

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 9:31 PM August 31, 2021    Updated: 9:59 PM August 31, 2021
Ipswich Town have signed Sam Morsy from Middlesbrough

Ipswich Town have signed Sam Morsy from Middlesbrough - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Samy Morsy for an undisclosed fee.

He's signed a three-year deal, contracting him to the club until the summer of 2024.

The 29-year-old, who captained Town manager Paul Cook's Chesterfield and Wigan sides, has signed a three-year deal at Portman Road and becomes the Blues' 19th signing of a hectic summer window.

It remains to be seen whether he takes the captaincy at Portman Road, with Lee Evans beginning the season with the armband.

Cook and CEO Mark Ashton have been working to secure a holding midfielder for several weeks and, with Morsy first choice, have ultimately got their man.

Cook said: “I’m absolutely delighted. My relationship with Samy is there for everyone to see dating back to when we were at Chesterfield together.

"Samy, again, has been a long-term target. He’s someone that we have had to be patient with and wait to bring in similarly to Bersant Celina. They were both long-term targets and we’re absolutely delighted to have them both at the club. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week
  2. 2 Deadline Day Live: Celina and Morsy sign to complete business
  3. 3 Town set to sign Morsy before deadline shuts
  1. 4 The ins and outs still expected on transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town
  2. 5 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
  3. 6 Two Suffolk towns and one village ranked among best in UK for visitors
  4. 7 Trenches dug on Shingle Street to stop tourists parking at beauty spot
  5. 8 Championship side show interest in Town youngster Baggott
  6. 9 Celina back in blue as Town complete loan deal for top summer transfer target
  7. 10 Multi-million pound golf club homes finding buyers

"I can only thank Mark Ashton and the owners for their continued backing for bringing in a strong character and a good player like Samy Morsy."

Morsy's arrival comes on the same day Town secured the return of Bersant Celina, who joins on loan from Dijon in France, while Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton completed a temporary move on Monday.

The Egypt international has been at Middlesbrough for one season and still had two years to run on his deal, having joined from Wigan with the Latics in administration during the summer of 2020.

Ipswich Town's 2021 summer transfer window

IN (19): Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisc), Lee Evans (Wigan, free), Rekeem Harper (West Brom, undisc), Macauley Bonne (QPR, loan), Vaclav Hladky (Salford, undisc), Matt Penney (Sheff Weds, free), Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon, free), Scott Fraser (MK Dons, undisc), George Edmundson (Rangers, undisc), Conor Chaplin (Barnsley, undisc), Louie Barry (Aston Villa, loan), Sone Aluko (Reading, free), Kyle Edwards (West Brom, free), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough, loan), Cameron Burgess (Accrington Stanley, undisc), Tom Carroll (QPR, free), Christian Walton (Brighton, loan), Bersant Celina (Dijon, loan), Sam Morsy (Middlesbrough, undisc)

OUT (23): Andre Dozzell (QPR, £1m), Flynn Downes (Swansea City, £1.5m), Luke Chambers (Colchester, free), Gwion Edwards (Wigan, free), Cole Skuse (Colchester, free), James Wilson (Plymouth, free), David Cornell (contract terminated, joined Peterborough), Freddie Sears (Colchester, free), Alan Judge (Colchester, free), Oli Hawkins (Mansfield, undisc), Jack Lankester (Cambridge Utd, undisc), Aaron Drinan (Leyton Orient, undisc), Stephen Ward (Walsall, free), Teddy Bishop (Lincoln, undisc), Harry Wright (Fleetwood, free), Adam Przybek (Wycombe, free), Tyreece Simpson (Swindon, loan), Corrie Ndaba (Salford City, loan), Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam (both released), Liam Gibbs (Norwich City, undisc), Brett McGavin (King's Lynn, loan), Armando Dobra (Colchester United, loan)

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14

Several cars spotted driving wrong way on A14

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened at the corner of Barrack Street and Challenge Way

Man arrested as teenage girl fights for her life after collision

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Middlesbrough's Sam Morsy (left) and Bristol City's Adrian Mariappa battle for the ball during the S

Exclusive

Town battle to sign Walton and make ambitious Morsy enquiry

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon