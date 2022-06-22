Town sign Arsenal striker John-Jules on loan

Ipswich Town have signed striker Tyreece John-Jules on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

The 21-year-old, who has had previous loan spells in League One with Lincoln, Doncaster and Sheffield Wednesday, becomes the Blues’ fourth summer signing following on from Freddie Ladapo, Dominic Ball and Greg Leigh.





"I’m excited to get started," said the former England youth international.

"I’ve been thinking about it for a while but I’m sure I’ve made the right decision.

"I had a meeting with the manager (Kieran McKenna) and people around me, and they had nothing but positive things to say about the club.

"I want to help the team as much possible, and contribute with as many goals and assists as I can. Hopefully, by doing that, I’ll help the team get back to where they need to be.”

McKenna said: "There’s a lot to admire in Tyreece’s game. He’s someone I’ve known and followed throughout his youth career at Arsenal and in the England setup.

"He’s a really talented and versatile forward who can play in a number of different positions. He has a really high technical level and can play off of both feet.

"If he can get a consistent run of form, then he is an extremely talented player with very high potential. We’re very excited to have him on board."

Born in London, John-Jules started in Charlton's academy before joining Arsenal at the age of eight.

He scored three goals in five appearances for the Gunners’ U21s in the Football League Trophy between 2018 and 2019, before joining League One side LIncoln on loan. There he scored one goal in seven appearances before the 2019/20 season was curtailed due to Covid.

John-Jules joined Doncaster on loan for the 2020/21 campaign and netted five goals in 15 starts and six sub appearances as the South Yorkshire club secured a 14th place finish.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at Championship club Blackpool, failing to score in nine starts and three sub appearances. A temporary switch to Sheffield Wednesday followed, with John-Jules making just one sub appearance for the Owls - in their 1-0 home win against Ipswich - before a quad injury finished his campaign.







