Portsmouth boss reveals Ipswich have spoken to Jacobs
- Credit: PA
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has revealed that Ipswich Town have spoken to winger Michael Jacobs, but says any transfer would have to be 'on our terms'.
The left-winger, 29, played under Paul Cook for three years at Wigan and had a key role in their 2017/18 League One promotion season of 2017/18, providing 12 goals and six assists.
Cook is now keen on a Portman Road reunion with the ex Wolves and Derby man, a player with plenty of Championship experience.
Jacobs endured an injury-hit debut campaign at Fratton Park, but when he did play he impressed.
He underwent knee surgery in April and is still working his way back to full fitness as pre-season gets underway.
"If we can see Michael Jacobs 30-plus times next year, then the team will benefit," said Cowley, speaking to the Portsmouth News.
"That’s the challenge. In recent years he hasn’t been able to play regularly enough, if he did he’d be playing in the Championship. There’s no doubt about that.
"You are always open minded aren’t you. Every player at these levels has a value – that’s the truth of it.
"Michael spoke to them (Ipswich) and you always want to be fair with people, don’t you? Try to treat people like you’d like to be treated yourself.
"We are pleased it (the move) hasn’t happened (so far).
"Ultimately there are three parties to every transfer negotiation, it has to be right for all three parties – and we won’t do anything unless it is right for us. We have to safeguard the future of the club.
"Michael Jacobs is a top player, really creative, who has shown last season what an impact he can have on the team.
‘It would have to be on our terms, for sure."
Portsmouth have already seen several key players depart this summer, with Craig MacGillivray (Charlton), Jack Whatmough (Wigan), Tom Naylor (Wigan), Ben Close (Doncaster), Ryan Williams (Oxford Utd) and Andy Cannon (Hull) all going on free transfers. They have signed Liam Vincent (Bromley, undisc), Clark Robertson (Rotherham, free), Ryan Tunnicliffe (Luton, free) and Shaun Williams (Millwall, free).