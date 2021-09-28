'This means a lot to me' - Hat-trick hero Evans savours Doncaster treble

Published: 11:00 PM September 28, 2021 Updated: 11:01 PM September 28, 2021

Hat-trick hero Lee Evans knew he was going to score tonight – but even he was surprised to find the net three times.

The Welshman led the way as Ipswich thumped Doncaster 6-0 at Portman Road, with Macauley Bonne (two) and George Edmundson also netting as the Blues secured their first home win of the campaign.

Evans’ first came as he converted a corner at the back post before his headed second was followed by the pick of the bunch, as he drove home the third to complete his treble in style.

And that all came on a night when his young daughter had told him he would score.

Lee Evans celebrates after scoring Town;s fifth, completing his hat-trick - Credit: stephenwaller.com

“I’ve had worse nights,” he said,

“I had a hamstring injury which kept me out of the game at the weekend but thankfully I was able to make it tonight.

“This means a lot to me. I normally score long-range goals so to score a header and goals at the back stick is something a bit different.

“To be fair, my little goal told me I was going to score tonight so it was a really nice feeling to get some.

“They were good goals. I think I saved the best till last but it was just fantastic to get the first win of the season at Portman Road. This was a fantastic way to do it and just as pleasing as the goals was the clean sheet.”

This was the first hat-trick of Evans’ professional career, though the Welshman does remember the last time he scored three goals in a single game.

“It’s going way back to kids football I think,” he said.

“I remember the game, actually. I was playing for Malpas FC in Newport when I was 14 or 15, so it’s a long time again now.”