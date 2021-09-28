'This means a lot to me' - Hat-trick hero Evans savours Doncaster treble
- Credit: stephenwaller.com
Hat-trick hero Lee Evans knew he was going to score tonight – but even he was surprised to find the net three times.
The Welshman led the way as Ipswich thumped Doncaster 6-0 at Portman Road, with Macauley Bonne (two) and George Edmundson also netting as the Blues secured their first home win of the campaign.
Evans’ first came as he converted a corner at the back post before his headed second was followed by the pick of the bunch, as he drove home the third to complete his treble in style.
And that all came on a night when his young daughter had told him he would score.
“I’ve had worse nights,” he said,
“I had a hamstring injury which kept me out of the game at the weekend but thankfully I was able to make it tonight.
“This means a lot to me. I normally score long-range goals so to score a header and goals at the back stick is something a bit different.
Most Read
- 1 Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village
- 2 Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance
- 3 Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six
- 4 Two mega prisons for 3,500 inmates set to be built near RAF base
- 5 Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich
- 6 Overturned trailer causing delays on roundabout near Bury St Edmunds
- 7 Air ambulance called to incident on Bury St Edmunds estate
- 8 Rovers bottom, Town starting to click, key men back... is this the night?
- 9 Ipswich Town 6-0 Doncaster Rovers: Evans leads the way as ruthless Blues cut loose under the lights
- 10 Five people injured in 'violent disorder' at Newmarket racecourse
“To be fair, my little goal told me I was going to score tonight so it was a really nice feeling to get some.
“They were good goals. I think I saved the best till last but it was just fantastic to get the first win of the season at Portman Road. This was a fantastic way to do it and just as pleasing as the goals was the clean sheet.”
This was the first hat-trick of Evans’ professional career, though the Welshman does remember the last time he scored three goals in a single game.
“It’s going way back to kids football I think,” he said.
“I remember the game, actually. I was playing for Malpas FC in Newport when I was 14 or 15, so it’s a long time again now.”