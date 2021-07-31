Teenage Town striker joins League Two Swindon on loan

Published: 1:45 PM July 31, 2021

Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson has joined Swindon Town on a season-long loan.

The teenager, who has made a handful of appearances for the first-team over the course of the last two years, moves to the League Two side for his first senior loan away from Portman Road.

Ben Chorley, new director of football at Swindon, said: “Firstly, I would like to say a big thank you to Paul Cook and Ipswich Town FC. Paul and the club’s constant dialogue has made this loan move for Tyreece so smooth.

“We are very pleased to have Tyreece in our squad for the 2021-22 season. He has a fantastic attitude, willingness to learn and this signing will enhance our current squad.”

It’s been an eventful summer in Wiltshire, with a change of ownership and two changes of manager, with former Blue John McGreal’s time at the Country Ground ending after just a few weeks as he became a casualty of a takeover ultimately settled in the courts.

Ben Garner, formerly of Bristol Rovers, took his place as manager.

The Robins held discussions about potential loan moves for Irish duo Corrie Ndaba and Barry Cotter in previous summers, without completing moves, while Luke Woolfenden spent the 2018/19 campaign at the club.