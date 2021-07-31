Teenage Town striker joins League Two Swindon on loan
- Credit: STFC
Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson has joined Swindon Town on a season-long loan.
The teenager, who has made a handful of appearances for the first-team over the course of the last two years, moves to the League Two side for his first senior loan away from Portman Road.
Ben Chorley, new director of football at Swindon, said: “Firstly, I would like to say a big thank you to Paul Cook and Ipswich Town FC. Paul and the club’s constant dialogue has made this loan move for Tyreece so smooth.
“We are very pleased to have Tyreece in our squad for the 2021-22 season. He has a fantastic attitude, willingness to learn and this signing will enhance our current squad.”
It’s been an eventful summer in Wiltshire, with a change of ownership and two changes of manager, with former Blue John McGreal’s time at the Country Ground ending after just a few weeks as he became a casualty of a takeover ultimately settled in the courts.
Ben Garner, formerly of Bristol Rovers, took his place as manager.
The Robins held discussions about potential loan moves for Irish duo Corrie Ndaba and Barry Cotter in previous summers, without completing moves, while Luke Woolfenden spent the 2018/19 campaign at the club.
Most Read
- 1 Air ambulance called as tree falls on partygoers
- 2 Man jailed after dangerous dogs mauled sheep to death
- 3 Cook will be looking to complete the puzzle as Town host Millwall in dress rehearsal
- 4 Town Transfer Talk: Ten in, but how many more are on the way?
- 5 Lorry driver who died in B1085 crash named
- 6 Fallen tree partially blocks stretch of A12
- 7 Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested
- 8 Evans returns to Town side for Millwall clash
- 9 Army helicopter lands in field near Nacton after developing fault
- 10 Hunt for Victoria Hall's killer takes another twist