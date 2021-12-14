Town team news ahead of Barrow FA Cup replay

Wes Burns has missed the last seven games with a hamstring injury. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town manager John McGreal says none of his injured players will return to action in tomorrow night's FA Cup second round replay at Barrow.

Hayden Coulson hasn't played since limping off in the 4-1 win at Wycombe (Nov 2), Wes Burns' last appearance was in the 2-1 win at Oldham (Nov 16), Bersant Celina has been sidelined since the Papa John's Trophy exit to Arsenal U21s (Dec 1), while Bailey Clements has sat out the last two games.

Asked whether he has any additional injury concerns ahead of today's long coach journey to Cumbria, McGreal said: “No, not at the moment. Obviously, your Burnses and Celinas are still out of the equation at the minute, but it’s a full squad to choose from.”

Town's Under-23s had been due to play at Bristol City today, but that match was called off at the club's request yesterday.

Asked if that meant some of the club's younger players might be involved at Holker Street, McGreal - who doesn't know if he will still be in charge for Saturday's big home clash with Sunderland - said: “Potentially, not giving too much away.

“It’s just the way it is really. Obviously the guys, the U23s, will be coming towards a close anyway, because they have that break over Christmas.

“There’s also the FA Youth Cup game (against Tottenham at Stevenage on Thursday) which we’ve got to take into account along with the FA Cup game, so there are big games this week as well and sometimes you have to prioritise certain games and that’s in the equation as well really.”

Asked if any players would benefit from a rest ahead of Saturday's big home clash with Sunderland, McGreal said: "Potentially, yeah, but it's the job. We've got a replay to play. We've got enough bodies throughout the squad to cope. We'll be going there to win a game of football."