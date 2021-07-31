Warnock and Dijon boss give updates on Town targets Coulson and Celina

Published: 11:07 PM July 31, 2021

Ipswich Town target Bersant Celina is currently sidelined as the attacker continues to struggle with the effects of Covid-19.

The Blues remain in the market for new recruits despite a summer rebuild which has already seen 10 new signings arrive through the Portman Road doors, with Celina a target for several weeks.

The Dijon man, who was on loan at Ipswich in 2017/18, tested positive for Covid in June before returning to his club in July, but the French club’s manager has revealed the Kosovo international has been absent due to ongoing complications, with suggestions it’s related to his heart.

“Bersant Celina has a problem related to Covid-19, complications at the heart level,” manager David Linares told the Dijon club website. “We must not take risks.”

It’s understood, despite considerable interest from elsewhere, the Blues remain keen on Celina and would see the 24-year-old's signature as the cherry on top of their summer transfer business.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has stressed he can’t contemplate allowing Hayden Coulson out on loan due to ongoing injury issues at the Riverside.

Town remain intent on a loan deal for the left-back, who himself is currently out injured with a minor thigh problem.

But what appears to be more of a barrier is an injury picked up by first-choice left-back Mark Bola, which has left Warnock with no real alternative on the left side of his defence.

“We've had Bola who has not just picked up a knock but is isolating as well. We have to get everyone back,” Warnock told the Teesside Gazette.

“Bola is training again now. Coulson is not. There's no way Hayden is going out on loan at the moment, you've seen the squad tonight. We're very thin.”

Boro have had a bid rejected for Cardiff’s left-sided defender, Ciaron Brown.