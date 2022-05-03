Match Report
Humphreys plays and Hughes bags a brace as Town U23s win division
- Credit: ITFC Twitter
Fresh from making his home league debut for Ipswich Town on Saturday, Cameron Humphreys helped the Blues' U23 side to a comfortable win over Sheffield United to clinch their division title this afternoon.
Tommy Hughes bagged a brace and Gerard Buabo also scored as Town saw off the Blades 3-0 at Portman Road.
The victory means John McGreal's side win the southern division of the Professional Development League Two.
Buabo fired them into the lead after 36 minutes, pouncing on a defensive mix-up to finish into the bottom corner.
Two minutes later it was 2-0, Hughes drilling home from Zanda Siziba's chest-down.
The same player made the points safe with just over 20 minutes left, showing a lovely touch before finishing nicely.
Town will face Coventry City in the PDL play-off semi-final, with a date for the fixture to be confirmed.
The Blades, meanwhile, will host Bristol City having finished top of the North division.
Town: Ridd, Agbaje, Trialist, Bradshaw, Kabongolo, Armin (C), Ward, Humphreys, Buabo, Hughes, Siziba.
Subs: White, H. Barbrook, Valentine, Manly, Nwabueze.