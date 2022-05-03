Humphreys plays and Hughes bags a brace as Town U23s win division

Match Report

Cameron Humphreys, left. congratulates Tommy Hughes after his first goal in Ipswich Town U23's win over Sheffield United - Credit: ITFC Twitter

Fresh from making his home league debut for Ipswich Town on Saturday, Cameron Humphreys helped the Blues' U23 side to a comfortable win over Sheffield United to clinch their division title this afternoon.

Tommy Hughes bagged a brace and Gerard Buabo also scored as Town saw off the Blades 3-0 at Portman Road.

The victory means John McGreal's side win the southern division of the Professional Development League Two.

Ipswich Town U23 skipper Albie Armin pressures a Sheffield United player - Credit: ITFC Twitter

Buabo fired them into the lead after 36 minutes, pouncing on a defensive mix-up to finish into the bottom corner.

Two minutes later it was 2-0, Hughes drilling home from Zanda Siziba's chest-down.

The same player made the points safe with just over 20 minutes left, showing a lovely touch before finishing nicely.

Town will face Coventry City in the PDL play-off semi-final, with a date for the fixture to be confirmed.

The Blades, meanwhile, will host Bristol City having finished top of the North division.

Town: Ridd, Agbaje, Trialist, Bradshaw, Kabongolo, Armin (C), Ward, Humphreys, Buabo, Hughes, Siziba.

Subs: White, H. Barbrook, Valentine, Manly, Nwabueze.