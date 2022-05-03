News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Match Report

Humphreys plays and Hughes bags a brace as Town U23s win division

Mark Heath

Published: 2:57 PM May 3, 2022
Updated: 3:15 PM May 3, 2022
Cameron Humphreys, left. congratulates Tommy Hughes after his first goal in Ipswich Town U23's win over Sheffield United

Cameron Humphreys, left. congratulates Tommy Hughes after his first goal in Ipswich Town U23's win over Sheffield United - Credit: ITFC Twitter

Fresh from making his home league debut for Ipswich Town on Saturday, Cameron Humphreys helped the Blues' U23 side to a comfortable win over Sheffield United to clinch their division title this afternoon.

Tommy Hughes bagged a brace and Gerard Buabo also scored as Town saw off the Blades 3-0 at Portman Road.

The victory means John McGreal's side win the southern division of the Professional Development League Two.

Ipswich Town U23 skipper Albie Armin pressures a Sheffield United player

Ipswich Town U23 skipper Albie Armin pressures a Sheffield United player - Credit: ITFC Twitter

Buabo fired them into the lead after 36 minutes, pouncing on a defensive mix-up to finish into the bottom corner.

Two minutes later it was 2-0, Hughes drilling home from Zanda Siziba's chest-down.

The same player made the points safe with just over 20 minutes left, showing a lovely touch before finishing nicely.

Town will face Coventry City in the PDL play-off semi-final, with a date for the fixture to be confirmed.

The Blades, meanwhile, will host Bristol City having finished top of the North division.

Town: Ridd, Agbaje, Trialist, Bradshaw, Kabongolo, Armin (C), Ward, Humphreys, Buabo, Hughes, Siziba.

Subs: White, H. Barbrook, Valentine, Manly, Nwabueze.

