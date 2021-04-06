Sears and Drinan on target as Town U23s win top-of-table thriller
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller
First teamers Freddie Sears and Aaron Drinan were both on target for Ipswich Town's U23s in a thrilling 4-2 win over top-of-the-table Bristol City at Playford Road this afternoon.
Boss Kieron Dyer named a strong starting XI for the game, a meeting of the top two teams in the Professional Development League Two South.
And it was second-placed Town, boasting the likes of Sears, Drinan, Myles Kenlock, David Cornell, Mark McGuinness, Keanan Bennetts, Armando Dobra and Tristan Nydam, who dominated the first half.
Sears gave them the lead after 31 minutes, tapping in from close range.
Five minutes later it was two, as Irish striker Drinan drilled home after a lovely through ball from Dobra.
And the Blues went in at the break 3-0 up after a Bristol City defender turned a Sears cross into his own net after 40 minutes.
But Bristol City showed the quality which has driven them to the top of the league in the second half, making it 3-1 with 20 minutes left on the clock, before grabbing another four minutes later to set up a grandstand finale.
And it was Town who struck the killer blow, young striker Tyreece Simpson making it 4-2 with four minutes left to secure the win, and cut Bristol's lead in the table to eight points.
Town starting XI: Cornell, Andoh, McGuiness, Clements, Kenlock, Gibbs, Nydam, Dobra, Bennetts, Sears, Drinan.