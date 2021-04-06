News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sears and Drinan on target as Town U23s win top-of-table thriller

Mark Heath

Published: 1:50 PM April 6, 2021    Updated: 1:53 PM April 6, 2021
Freddie Sears pictured during the FA Cup defeat against Portsmouth. Picture: Steve Waller

Freddie Sears was on target for Ipswich Town's Under 23 side in their win over Bristol City - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

First teamers Freddie Sears and Aaron Drinan were both on target for Ipswich Town's U23s in a thrilling 4-2 win over top-of-the-table Bristol City at Playford Road this afternoon.

Boss Kieron Dyer named a strong starting XI for the game, a meeting of the top two teams in the Professional Development League Two South.

Aaron Drinan holds off Byron Moore.

Aaron Drinan, left, scored Town's second goal - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

And it was second-placed Town, boasting the likes of Sears, Drinan, Myles Kenlock, David Cornell, Mark McGuinness, Keanan Bennetts, Armando Dobra and Tristan Nydam, who dominated the first half.

Sears gave them the lead after 31 minutes, tapping in from close range.

Five minutes later it was two, as Irish striker Drinan drilled home after a lovely through ball from Dobra.

And the Blues went in at the break 3-0 up after a Bristol City defender turned a Sears cross into his own net after 40 minutes.

Armando Dobra fights for the ball at Wigan

Armando Dobra was in action for Town U23s, making their second goal - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

But Bristol City showed the quality which has driven them to the top of the league in the second half, making it 3-1 with 20 minutes left on the clock, before grabbing another four minutes later to set up a grandstand finale.

And it was Town who struck the killer blow, young striker Tyreece Simpson making it 4-2 with four minutes left to secure the win, and cut Bristol's lead in the table to eight points. 

Tyreece Simpson made his debut in the Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur U21 match. Picture: Steve

Young striker Tyreece Simpson got the vital fourth goal in Town's win - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Town starting XI: Cornell, Andoh, McGuiness, Clements, Kenlock, Gibbs, Nydam, Dobra, Bennetts, Sears, Drinan.


Ipswich News

