Ipswich Town U23s season ends with semi-final loss to Sheffield United

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 9:04 PM May 17, 2021   
Kieron Dyer pictured ahead of the game against Bristol Rovers.

Ipswich Town Under-23s boss Kieron Dyer oversaw a second place finish this season. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town Under-23s' season ended with a 4-0 defeat at Sheffield United this evening.

Having finished second in the Professional Development League Two South table, Kieron Dyer's men took on the winners of the northern league in the end of season play-offs.

Sadly, the semi-final tie was effectively over at half-time.

Andre Brooks intercepted a slack square pass to break the deadlock in the 25th minute, with Tyreece Simpson soon denied by a super save at the other end.

Will Osula subsequently bagged a 10-minute hat-trick leading up to the break, with the Blades having several chances to make the scoreline even more comprehensive after the restart.

It's been a disappointing end to successful seasons for Town's youth sides.

The Under-18s' superb run in the FA Youth Cup ended with a gallant 2-1 home loss to Liverpool last Wednesday.

Three days later, Adem Atay's side went on to lose their end-of-season play-off semi-final (having also finished second in the table), going down 2-1 at Wigan after extra-time.


Town U23s: White, Andoh, Clements (cpt), Smith, Crane, Page, Healy, Chirewa, Ward, Simpson, Oppong.

