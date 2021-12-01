Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their Trophy loss to Arsenal

Ipswich Town exited the Papa John's Trophy at the hands of Arsenal's Under 21s this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Vaclav Hladky

Much of the Czech’s first half was spent trying to quickly throw out from the back, managing to do so on a regular basis, while he saw his crossbar hit by Joel Lopez’s header. He conceded twice in the second period, with a corner creeping in off of Kane Vincent-Young at the near post before Folarin Balogun’s shot went through him for the equaliser. Made one good penalty save in the shootout. 6

Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky in action against Arsenal U21s. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kane Vincent-Young

Got off to a good start, seeing plenty of the ball and managing to stride forward into attack and combine with Jackson. He was a threat on several occasions before seeming to tire a little during a second half in which he turned the ball into his own net before ultimately being replaced. 6

Luke Woolfenden

Looked calm and composed throughout, managing to look after the young Arsenal attackers well before the rapid flurry which saw Town concede twice in a matter of minutes. The defender hasn’t featured in the league for some time and will want his spot back. 7

Cameron Burgess

Had some nervy moments early in this game, when the big defender was caught on the turn on a couple of occasions, but found his feet well. The Town captain was on hand to snuff out a chance as Balogun broke free in the second period but will have been disappointed to see his side concede twice. 6

Matt Penney

Began with a couple of errors, with sloppy balls given away straight to Arsenal feet, but settled into the game, got forward on a few occasions and delivered a pinpoint cross for Kayden Jackson’s second goal. Tried to get forward late on, too. 6

Idris El Mizouni fouls Brooke Norton-Cuffy. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Idris El Mizouni

Played in one of the two holding roles and put himself about well, playing with energy off the ball and a level of precision on it. Had a decent opening at the start of the second half, heading Vincent-Young's ball over the top, before being replaced in the second period. 7

Tom Carroll

This was the former Tottenham and QPR man’s first appearance since September, due to a hip problem, and he showed his class at times here. He’s tight on the ball and looks to use it cleverly, with one sublime pass into Penney leading to Jackson’s second goal. His delivery from corners was on point, too, before he understandably faded a little late on. The challenge now is to keep him fit. If he can do that, you have to think he can push for a start. 7

Rekeem Harper

Started as the No.10 but wasn’t able to get on the ball as often as he would like during the first half, but so nearly opened his Ipswich account in the second as an excellent left-footed volley was pushed over the top by Ovie Ejeheri. Couldn’t exert himself on the game fully before being replaced. 6

Town players celebrate with Kayden Jackson after he had scored their second. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kayden Jackson

Jackson’s involvement has been sporadic this season but he made a point tonight. Playing off the right wing, the forward was sprung away down the flank on a few occasions before scoring two first-half goals to put his side in control. The first was deflected but well-struck, before he did well to get ahead of his man to steer in his second. Continued to work hard in the second period, probing for openings, before also scoring in the shootout. 8

Kyle Edwards

The former West Brom man saw plenty of the ball in the opening half-an-hour, attacking the box on several occasions and forcing dangerous moments, if not chances. Saw less of the ball after the break, though he did shoot wide through traffic before being replaced. 6

Joe Pigott

A rare start for the striker, who saw an early shot saved and attacked a couple of balls into the box. Worked hard throughout, dropping deep to try and get on the ball. His game heated up in the final 10 minutes, as the striker headed wide and then saw a decent shot from outside the box saved by the goalkeeper, before finding the net from a good Jackson cross. Sadly, though, the offside flag was up. Missed in the shootout as his kick came back off the post. It's hard not to feel for him at the moment. 6

Joe Pigott heads wide for town. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Lee Evans (for Harper, 78)

On for the final few minutes and had some decent spells of position during his time on the pitch, before netting in the shootout. n/a

Bersant Celina (for Edwards, 78)

Couldn’t unlock the door for his side during his time off the bench before he came unstuck during his attempts to take a clever penalty. n/a

Janoi Donacien (for Vincent-Young, 78)

On for Vincent-Young and had a couple of probes forward, while also picking up a yellow card. n/a

Conor Chaplin (for El Mizouni, 90)

Brought on purely to take a penalty in the shootout, which he scored. That may well have been his only touch. n/a