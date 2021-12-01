Matchday Live: Blues bid to take step towards Wembley as young Gunners visit

Live

Ipswich Town are in Papa John's Trophy action against Arsenal's Under 21s tonight - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are in Papa John's Trophy action this evening as Arsenal's youngsters visit Portman Road. You can follow the game live with us right here.

The Blues have reached the last 32 of the competition, making it out of their group along with Colchester, with the young Gunners standing between them and a sport in the last 16.

“It’s a big week for us this week with three competitions," said manager Paul Cook, speaking after Sunday's 2-1 victory over Crewe and ahead of cup games with Arsenal tonight and Barrow in the FA Cup on Saturday.

“We want to do well in all competitions.

"It’s something that we suggested to the players, if we could put three wins together this week it would give everyone a lift around Portman Road going into Christmas and post-Christmas.

"We’ve done one hurdle (Crewe) and we’ve got two big ones to go.”

You can follow the game live with us right here. 🍕